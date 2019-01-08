Any good maximalist has rolled their eyes at Coco Chanel's famous quote about taking at least one accessory off before leaving the house. "Less is more" is not for everyone. Yet, in life and in love, sometimes the most important lessons are that of unlearning, of taking someone off before you leave the house. The process of unlearning, of discarding skills or ideas that no longer serve you is no easy task. You can reread old diaries, old texts, old Tinder conversations trying to map your mind on love, hunting for the 2019 love lesson you need to unlearn, and you still may be wondering, what problems am I creating for myself? And how the f*ck do I stop doing that?

Getting out of your own way takes self-awareness, reflection, and sometimes looking at your problems from above. Like, from-the-constellations-above. I reached out to the amazing astrologer Cindy Mckean about the love lessons each sign needs to unlearn in 2019.

Of course, astrology isn't a life sentence — your future may hold all sorts of things nothing and no one could have ever predicted. Yet, from embracing imperfection to letting someone take care of you for a change, Mckean's lessons of unlearning are short but sage, and really hit home.

Aries (March 21–April 19) Giphy Although it's tied to enthusiasm, Aries needs to unlearn impatience, as it can snuff out even the most enthusiastic around you.

Taurus (April 20–May 20) Giphy The different facets of stubbornness you exhibit. Loyalty and determination are adorable, but the love lesson to to unlearn involves no longer holding a grudge.

Gemini (May 21–June 20) Giphy While it's flattering for whatever news you spread like a fire, you have to unlearn to listen to and spread gossip.

Cancer (June 21–July 22) Giphy Sensitivity is part of who you are, but too much of the same thing may need a reduction. Being too attached too soon is a love lesson to unlearn.

Leo (July 23–Aug. 22) Giphy Being all about love, the one love lesson for Leo to unlearn is ego growth; it's not all about you all the time.

Virgo (Aug. 23–Sept. 22) Giphy The 2019 love lesson for Virgo to unlearn is about being too uptight, as it can change the mood of your relationship.

Libra (Sept. 23–Oct. 22) Giphy Love and Libra are synonymous but the one love lesson you need to unlearn is overindulgence.

Scorpio (Oct. 23–Nov. 21) Giphy With a seeming amount of infinite patience, the 2019 love lesson to unlearn is how you always make sure you're not vulnerable. Showing that side earlier may help that special someone relate to you more.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22–Dec. 21) Giphy The 2019 love lesson to unlearn is the freedom you take at the expense of your partner.

Capricorn (Dec. 22–Jan. 19) Giphy The love lesson you need to unlearn is about structure. Love flows naturally, it isn't built.

Aquarius (Jan. 20–Feb. 18) Giphy The love lesson you need to unlearn in 2019 is emotional detachment. Though it's 'clean' showing a little reaction goes a long way.