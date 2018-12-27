If you've already ordered your gym membership, cleaned out your closet, or engaged in whatever other New Year's rituals feel right for you, speculating about how your love life will change in 2019 may be the next thing on your "Before the Ball Drops" to-do list. Like any good millennial, I find the answers are often written in the stars, and by that I mean the star-charts. I reached out to Astrologer, Cindy Mckean about what love will look like in 2019 for each sign — the good, the bad, and the they seemed cuter on Tinder.

Of course, astrology isn't an end all be all, and your love life may blossom and bloom in ways no one or no planet lineup could have predicted. (Have you seen Nick Jonas' wife?) I think it's also important to note that one's love life doesn't need to stop with a sexual or romantic partner. Cultivating love for your friends, your family, and especially love for yourself is important everyday, especially as we start a new year.

If 2018 was the year for speedy celebrity weddings and the return of chunky Dad sneakers — we can only wonder what 2019 will bring, or bring back, so thank goddess for Mckean and her celestial insights.

Aries (March 21–April 19) Giphy Venus and Mars make positive aspects this year during Aries season this year. Known for being dynamic, Aries really needs to harness patience, for rushing head-first isn't the best idea for you in 2019. Instead, let your heart take the lead. As a secret romantic, you'll find your love life improve around late March moving into the first three weeks of April. The eclipses may cause a few stumbles, but you will not fall and you'll recover quickly.

Taurus (April 20–May 20) Giphy This year is mostly smooth sailing with the exception of March which offers a few opportunities for change, if you want that. On March 5th, Mercury goes retrograde and the following day, Uranus will enter Taurus, which won't affect your love life directly, but it may affect your pocket book. If you're involved with a Taurus or if you're a Taurus that likes to provide for your partner, plan ahead.

Gemini (May 21–June 20) Giphy This upcoming year your love life will be as whimsical as you are, Gemini! The reigns are in your hands, so plan for variety, fun, and a lot of new experiences if you're single. If you're in a relationship, watch your words for there's more room for confusion during the Mercury retrogrades this March, July, and Nov. 2019.

Cancer (June 21–July 22) Giphy The lovely Cancer will have an extremely dynamic year for 2019. There will be a few eclipses along the Cancer/Capricorn axis in 2019. In astrology, Cancer is ruled by the Moon and the moon represents our emotions. Though you can expect stability in your relationship for this year, you may also expect some surprises that will be revealed during every eclipse this year. There will be plenty of reality checks, for prepare to steel yourself as much as you can emotionally.

Leo (July 23–Aug. 22) Giphy If you've had a rough time since the solar eclipse in Aug. 2017, fret no more. There is one final lunar eclipse in the sign of Leo on Jan. 21, 2019 that will benefit you greatly in all aspects of your life, especially your love life. You'll be able to unload the last of your emotional baggage and gain momentum from then till July 2, 2019 when another lunar eclipse will be in perfect alignment just in time for a new start in the summer.

Virgo (Aug. 23–Sept. 22) Giphy Your love life in 2019 will be slow but steady. Ever the cautious sign with your heart, you already have a built-in radar system that will help you avoid falling for the wrong person. If you're involved in a relationship, depending on your partners sign, you may have to sail with some mood swings from them, otherwise, 2019 is rather steady for most Virgos.

Libra (Sept. 23–Oct. 22) Giphy Your scales will swing more than you hope this year, but it's exactly the adjustment you need to align with true love. If you're single, 2019 will have you see more partners than the previous year. If you're in a relationship, you may experience a couple of breaks or separations from your partner, followed by reconciliation.

Scorpio (Oct. 23–Nov. 21) Giphy This year will be a great year for experimenting, sexy nights, and taking things beyond past extremes — which is all right up your alley, Scorpio! The number one thing to look out for is to practice caution with your experiments, for not everyone is built for extremes. But you already know that — wink, wink!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22–Dec. 21) Giphy This year will be an absolute trip, both literally and metaphorically! If you're single, 2019 will herald in a lot of pleasant surprises in your love life. The only thing to be aware of is that whoever you meet by surprise may just disappear just as quickly by surprise too. If you're involved in a relationship, you can expand your love by leaps and bounds by doing more traveling this year — the more exotic or obscure, the more dynamic for your love life.

Capricorn (Dec. 22–Jan. 19) Giphy 2019 may be your year for finding true love. With the exception of the January 21st lunar eclipse, all other eclipses in 2019 will happen in the signs of Cancer and Capricorn, signs that herald in new climatic seasons. Resist as you will, but someone will melt your heart this year.

Aquarius (Jan. 20–Feb. 18) Giphy If you were born between six-seven days into Aquarius season, the full moon eclipse on January 21, 2019 will have you in a dizzy spell — that's saying a lot for Aquarius, a sign that knows how to be detached from emotional drama. This will be a good shock for you and you'll recover in time for freshness in your love life starting early March 2019.