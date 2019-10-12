As you move closer and closer to a full moon, it's as if you're slowly climbing to the top of the roller coaster and bracing yourself for the fall. You can feel the steady buildup of energy, as though something is coming to a head and you don't yet know what it is. Although every full moon has its purpose, the 2019 Hunter Moon will be the worst for these zodiac signs simply because it will touch on some incredibly sensitive topics. If your sun or rising happens to fall under Taurus, Virgo, or Capricorn, this full moon may be more than you bargained for.

Taking place in competitive, passionate, and impulsive Aries, this full moon won't take "no" for an answer. Aries never fails to make its presence known and this cardinal fire sign will always put up a good fight. Forming a trine with exaggerating Jupiter, this full moon will expand and enhance whatever it touches, so expect drama to be over-the-top and emotions to be wild. As it forms a square with both karmic Saturn and transformative Pluto, feelings will hang heavy and there will be a sense something devastatingly important is coming into focus. It may be time to sever ties with your past and come to terms with the mistakes you've made. However, there's so much to learn from it all.

No matter what ends up happening, remember that a full moon is when a story reaches a conclusion. This story began around six months ago, when the corresponding new moon took place. Think about where you were back then. See how everything has shifted when the 2019 Hunter Moon rises on Oct. 13 at 5:08 p.m. ET.

Here's why it might be a rude awakening for the following zodiac signs:

Shutterstock

Taurus: You Can't Repress Your True Feelings On This Full Moon

All your secrets may spill on this full moon, so be mindful of what you say and what questions you decide to ask. Taking place in your 12th house of self-undoing, this full moon will delve deep into your shadow world, casting a light on everything you might rather keep hidden. However, this is a powerful time to acknowledge your true feelings and heal your spirit. If you let these revelations wash over you instead of avoiding them, you will inevitably come out it feeling a sense of release. Cry if you have to, because there's no use bottling up your emotions.

Virgo: Set Something Free And Let Something Else Begin

On this full moon, you are a butterfly climbing out of a cocoon. You may be leaving your comfort zone and adjusting to a new reality, but so many possibilities now await you. Radiating through your eighth house of death and rebirth, the energy may feel bittersweet on this new moon. You may be forced to give up something that you'd really rather not. But think of how gorgeous you'll feel when you're spreading your pretty butterfly wings, Virgo. Deep down, you know something needs to change before this next chapter can begin.

Capricorn: The Ghosts Of Your Bloodline May Be Haunting You

You may be grappling with some seriously private and sensitive issues on this full moon, Capricorn. As it flows through your fourth house of home and family, you might be faced with a dilemma in your household or possibly even amongst your closest kin. It may be time to resolve drama with your relatives or even deal with a shift in your own personal space. Regardless, you're in need of some comfort, and if you haven't been putting enough effort into maintaining your heart, this full moon will most certainly make that apparent. Remember that you deserve to be loved and that love begins with you.