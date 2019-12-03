When it comes to embracing the magic of the holiday season, Disney knows how to go above and beyond. You can see that in the Disney Parks gingerbread display for 2019. Not only are these displays larger than life, but they're also each themed to their location and totally Instagram-worthy.

If you plan on visiting either Disney World or Disneyland this merry time of year, you should add some gingerbread displays to your must-see list. Along with rushing around to see every decorated tree and Disney character rocking a cute holiday sweater, snap a pic with your loved ones in front of a giant gingerbread house. (If only those pics were scratch and sniff, because these sweet displays all smell delicious.)

If you do get hungry from all the sugary aromas in the air, don't worry. According to the Disney Parks blog, most of these displays even have some holiday sweets you can purchase nearby. That way, you and your family or SO can grab a gingerbread cookie to nibble on as you head off to the parks for the day. (Now that's a sweet incentive to convince your loved ones to book a flight to Disney for holidays ASAP.)

1. The Haunted Mansion Holiday Gingerbread House At Disneyland Courtesy of Disney Parks Each year for the holidays, Disneyland's Haunted Mansion gets a jolly makeover with your favorite characters from The Nightmare Before Christmas. It's fun seeing Jack and Sally intermingle with the grim grinning ghosts, but the one thing you should keep your eye out for is the gingerbread house on display in the ballroom. According to press materials from Disney Parks, for the 50th anniversary of the Haunted Mansion, this year's gingerbread house pays homage to your favorite characters from the ride in a festive recreation of the actual house.

2. Disney's Grand Floridian Gingerbread House At Disney World Courtesy of Disney Parks An annual holiday tradition in my family is visiting the giant gingerbread house display in the lobby of the Grand Floridian Resort & Spa at Disney World. It's a massive house that's big enough to have a sweet shop inside for visitors to purchase (and Instagram) their very own treats.

3. Disney's Contemporary Resort Gingerbread Castle At Disney World Courtesy of Disney Parks If you're already at the Grand Floridian checking out their gingerbread house, you should definitely hop on the monorail and head to the Contemporary Resort to see their magical display. In the resort's lobby, you'll find this sweet version of Cinderella's castle with cute characters like Cindy, her prince, and her Fairy Godmother.

4. Disney's Grand Californian Hotel Gingerbread House At Disneyland Courtesy of Disney Parks If you're heading to Disneyland instead of Disney World, check out this gorgeous gingerbread house in the lobby of Disneyland's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa. It looks just like a mini version of the hotel with a welcoming, cozy fireplace in the center. Located next to the giant display is a Holiday Cart. According to press materials from Disney Parks, it includes a menu full of holiday cookies and cookie shots that you can get filled with your choice of milk, chocolate milk, or holiday liqueurs (if you're 21 or up).

5. Disney's Beach Club Resort Gingerbread Carousel At Disney World Courtesy of Disney Parks For a sweet creation other than a house, check out the gingerbread carousel on display at Disney's Beach Club Resort. The carousel is Peter Pan-themed, so the horses have nods to different characters, like Peter and Wendy.

6. The Disney Cruise Line Gingerbread Displays Courtesy of Disney Parks I don't know about you, but a cruise sounds amazing this time of year. Convince your fam to hit the high seas for Christmas with a Disney Cruise. In between eating at the buffet and taking selfies with the characters on the boat, you can see this giant gingerbread house on display in the atrium. According to press materials from Disney Parks, each one of Disney's ships has their very own house that was created by the pastry teams onboard for the annual holiday gingerbread competition.

7. Disney’s BoardWalk Resort Gingerbread Display At Disney World Courtesy of Disney Parks The boardwalk at Disney's BoardWalk Resort is a cute date night destination for you and bae this season. You can stroll along the boardwalk, grab ice cream at Ample Hills Creamery, and then dance the night away at the Atlantic Dance Hall. But before you kick off your activities, stop by the lobby of Disney's BoardWalk Resort to check out this amazing gingerbread boardwalk made to look just like the one outside. It features gingerbread versions of the restaurants and shops you'd see on your walk.