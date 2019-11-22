7 Best Places To Take Holiday Pics At The Disney Parks With Bae

Now's the time to check your to-do list once (and check it twice), because the holidays are coming up fast. That means means you need to have your holiday card planned out ASAP. As a Disney lover, you might want to consider some of the best places to take holiday pics at Disney with your significant other.

Maybe you and your partner have plans to visit Disney for a holiday getaway, or you both have annual passes. Whatever the case may be, taking a pic at Disney is bound to happen. With festive decor everywhere, all you need to do is decide which backdrops best fit your holiday aesthetic.

You can go with something classic like a photo in front of Sleeping Beauty's castle at Disneyland all lit up, or wear matching Mickey sweaters in front of a giant gingerbread house. You could even go all-out with head-to-toe Disney merchandise — festive Minnie ears and a light-up sweater — while holding your favorite Mickey-shaped treats to show how much you truly love this magical destination.

Once the pics have been snapped, pick out your favorite one to send. Sign your cards, and wish everyone you love an amazing holiday season.

1. Sleeping Beauty's Castle At Disneyland Courtesy of Disney Parks An iconic spot to take your holiday photo is in front of Sleeping Beauty's Castle at Disneyland. While daytime is also stunning, consider snapping your pic at night when the castle casts a magical glow with its holiday decor and icicle lights. If you're over at Disney World, Cinderella's Castle at Magic Kingdom will give you the same photo opportunity.

2. "It's A Small World" Holiday At Disneyland Courtesy of Disney Parks While the castle is absolutely breathtaking, "it's a small world" Holiday is undoubtedly a gorgeous sight to see at Disneyland this time of year as well. The ride is covered in colorful Christmas lights, and it's the perfect place to snap a holiday photo with your love.

3. Cars Land At Disney's California Adventure Courtesy of Disney Parks Cars Land knows how to go all-out on the decor for the holidays, and the best part is, everything is Cars-themed. It even has a car snowman with an adorable traffic cone nose to welcome you, and car tire Christmas trees all around. After you and bae snap the cutest pic, head over to the Cozy Cone Motel for a Peppermint Ice Cream Cone with a Crushed Candy Cane topping to share.

3. Disney's Grand Californian Hotel's Gingerbread House Courtesy of Disney Parks If you and your SO are foodies, you might want to have the giant gingerbread house at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel serve as your backdrop. The massive gingerbread house is made to look like the hotel. Right next to the house, you'll find the holiday cart with various holiday cookies and hot cocoa for purchase.

4. Sunset Boulevard At Disney's Hollywood Studios Courtesy of Disney Parks Just for the holidays, The Hollywood Tower Hotel — home to the Tower of Terror ride — comes to life with a festive projection show. As you enjoy the show happening down Sunset Boulevard, snap a festive picture with the tower all lit up in the background. Then, cuddle close and enjoy the "snow" falling.

5. The Tree Of Life At Disney's Animal Kingdom Courtesy of Disney Parks Animal Kingdom is also getting into the holiday spirit this year. DinoLand U.S.A. will be celebrating with Donald's Dino-Bash!, and even Pandora — the World Of Avatar will be getting some festive decor. You and your partner can have a fun day in the park, and at night take a pic in front of the Tree of Life, which will light up with a cool seasonal projection.

6. Haunted Mansion Holiday At Disneyland Courtesy of Disney Parks If The Nightmare Before Christmas is your favorite holiday movie, Haunted Mansion Holiday is the perfect place for you. Just in time for the season, the iconic Disney ride gets a Tim Burton makeover with Jack, Sally, and Oogie Boogie all present. Taking a pic in front of the house all decked out with decor from the movie will be great for you and bae. Use a cute quote from the movie for the caption like, "We're simply meant to be."