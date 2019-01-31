SpongeBob SquarePants fans should prepare for the most epic Super Bowl halftime show ever, because it sounds like the cartoon's iconic arena rock anthem "Sweet Victory" will be making an appearance at the big game this year. That's right — not only do viewers have Maroon 5 and Travis Scott to look forward to for the halftime show this year, but there are a lot of reasons to believe that beloved SpongeBob SquarePants song will be in Super Bowl LIII's halftime show as well. Let's go over all the proof that "Sweet Victory" will be performed at the Super Bowl LIII halftime show.

The biggest reason why this might happen is the recent death of SpongeBob SquarePants creator Stephen Hillenburg. Hillenburg died due to complications of ALS on Nov. 26 of last year, and the announcement of his death was followed by a huge outpouring of love from fans of his creations. One of the things to arise on the internet shortly after Hillenburg's death was a Change.org petition asking for "Sweet Victory" to be performed at the Super Bowl. The petition has received over a million signatures.

Coincidentally enough, Super Bowl LIII halftime show performer Travis Scott is already linked to "Sweet Victory," providing even more speculation that the SpongeBob song will be performed. Shortly after Scott released his hit single "Sicko Mode" last fall, a viral video pointed out that the rap song perfectly syncs with the video of SpongeBob performing "Sweet Victory."

And that's not all! Rodger Bumpass, the actor who voices Squidward on SpongeBob SquarePants, announced that he would be recording a short piece that will introduce the halftime show at this year's Super Bowl. Squidward's dialogue kicks off "Sweet Victory," so it definitely seems like this confirms the speculations.

In case you were still not convinced, Maroon 5 even uploaded a short snippet of their rehearsals for the halftime show, and that video includes a quick clip of SpongeBob in the middle:

Oh, and let's not forget the official Twitter account for the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the home for this year's Super Bowl, tweeting out a GIF from the SpongeBob SquarePants episode that features "Sweet Victory" last month.

Sports reporters have also been posting even more proof that "Sweet Victory" is coming to the Super Bowl LIII arena. WDEF sports anchor Angela Moryan posted footage of SpongeBob being shown while Maroon 5 practiced the show's iconic track.

So, like.... this is definitely happening, right? There are way too many signs pointing to yes, but the SpongeBob tribute is still not officially confirmed, so we will just have to wait to see.

"Sweet Victory" is one of the most memorable songs to come from SpongeBob SquarePants. The arena rock anthem is featured in the 2001 episode "Band Geeks," in which Squidward trains the townspeople of Bikini Bottom to become a band when they are offered the halftime show performance at the Bubble Bowl. Relive the magic of the song below:

Nickelodeon on YouTube

Super Bowl LIII will air Sunday, Feb. 3 on CBS.