For nearly 20 years, a happy-go-lucky sea sponge, a dopey starfish, an easily annoyed squid, and countless other maritime miscreants have delighted children and adults alike, and it is all thanks to Stephen Hillenburg. But sadly, Nickelodeon confirmed that Hillenburg had died at age 57 on Monday following his diagnosis of ALS last year. Of course, the devastating news was met with tons of fans saying how much Hillenburg's work has meant to them. These tweets about Spongebob Squarepants creator Stephen Hillenburg's death prove that his legacy will live on.

Stephen Hillenburg was an animator and former marine biologist who was best known for creating, writing, and producing Spongebob Squarepants. The series, which focuses on the adventures of animated aquatic life in the fictional underwater town called Bikini Bottom, was the perfect combination of Hillenburg's passion for marine biology and his talent as a cartoonist. The show premiered in 1999 and is still airing new episodes to this day, making it one of the longest-running shows on television and Nickelodeon's most popular series ever. Prior to Spongebob Squarepants, Hillenburg first worked at Nickelodeon as a director and story editor for Rocko's Modern Life.

In March of 2017, Stephen Hillenburg was diagnosed with ALS, which was revealed to be the cause of his death on Monday. Nickelodeon confirmed the news of Hillenburg's death on the network's Twitter account, writing that the studio observed a moment of silence to honor his life and work:

