Reality Steve isn't the only one who predicted The Bachelorette's Season 16 finale — it seems like the stars did, too. Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark's astrological compatibility is almost too good to be true, and I have a feeling this power couple is going to do some big things together. Adams was born on Sept. 4, which makes her a no-nonsense Virgo, while Clark's birthday falls on Jan. 16, making him a practical, persistent Capricorn. As fellow Earth signs, Virgos and Caps are all about planning ahead and reaching for the stars while always keeping their feet firmly planted the ground, and IMO, few signs make a better match.

Adams is the ultimate Virgo queen, and she made it clear from the start of her Bachelorette journey she wasn't there to play games. During a March 2019 interview with Vulture, Adams said — if she were the Bachelorette — she def wouldn't tolerate immaturity. "The guys would definitely have to be much older, I'd tell you that much," she said. "I require a little bit more life experience, someone who really knows who they are and still aren't trying to figure themselves out. Show up, or get out. No bullsh*t, let's go, I'm trying to find a husband!"

Virgos have high standards for the people in their lives, and they hold themselves to an even higher standard. After going through a divorce, Adams knew she wanted her second husband to be her forever partner, and she wasn't interested in settling for "good enough." As she told Us Weekly during a November 2020 interview, "Having been married before, I feel like … I'm not just going to do anything just to do something. I'm not going to do it because I feel like I need to or do this and that. I'm going to do it because it's the right thing to do, and I'm excited and happy." Now that's a major Virgo mood.

Like Virgos, Caps are cautious skeptics who are far more realistic than idealistic. However, their pragmatic attitudes don't stop them from dreaming big. Clark made his incredible ambition apparent when he opened up about his past as a drug addict and alcoholic who became an addiction specialist. Caps are nothing if not honest, and for Clark, it seems open and honest communication is a priority. And unsurprisingly, after Clark shared his journey while on a one-on-one date with Adams, she responded by giving him a rose. Virgos aren't easily intimidated, y'all.

Virgos and Caps do have their struggles together, of course. Both tend to be pretty reserved, so forming an emotional connection can be tricky. Their mutual rigidity can also prevent their sex life from ever really flourishing. However, though other signs may find a Virgo-Cap relationship to be pretty stale, that's exactly how these two Earth signs like it. These slow-and-steady folks value careful analysis and shared goals, and when they get together, they tend to form a bond built on respect, trust, and plenty of love.

And it seems to me Adams and Clark are already thriving as a newly-engaged couple. Both share a dream of moving to New York City, and both are in no rush to tie the knot. "We're just going with the flow at the moment," Adams explained during a Dec. 23 appearance on Good Morning America. "We're just gonna date each other ... We have a lot of fun plans coming up." Chances are these two have some very detailed plans in mind, and I can't wait to see what happens next for them.