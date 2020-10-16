Chris Harrison always calls each new season of a Bachelor franchise show "the most dramatic yet," but he might not be exaggerating with this current one. Rumors have been circulating for months about how Clare Crawley's season of The Bachelorette turns out, and now a very prominent Bachelor Nation alum is weighing in. Tayshia Adams' reaction to Clare Crawley's Bachelorette premiere says a lot about her state of mind right now.

It's no secret Clare's season of The Bachelorette is going to be unlike any that Bachelor Nation has seen before. Not only is it the first (and hopefully only!) season of the franchise to be filmed entirely during the coronavirus pandemic, but Clare herself apparently "blows up The Bachelorette," to steal a phrase from Chris Harrison. The Oct. 13 premiere episode teased lots of drama ahead, which supports the reports that Clare will leave The Bachelorette in the middle of the season after choosing Dale Moss, and that Tayshia will replace Clare as the Bachelorette this season.

In an interview on the Click Bait podcast, Tayshia offered her thoughts about Clare's premiere episode. Rather than comment on whether or not audiences will see her in front of the camera soon, Tayshia focused on the pandemic of it all: "I thought it was so interesting how many people and how many times they referenced like, ‘This is the first time I hugged somebody in, like, six months or, like, holding hands even,' you know what I mean?" she said.

Tayshia went on to say, "That's just the way of the world lately, and I couldn't imagine having that much freedom, because we've been having to put masks on every single day. So to be able to, like, walk around and date and kiss and hold and do all that stuff without a mask is kind of bizarre."

It's not surprising Tayshia remained tight-lipped about whether fans will see her "date and kiss and do all that stuff" on TV But if the rumors are true, then Tayshia will be having her own "bizarre" dating experience play out on screens very soon.

Season 16 of The Bachelorette continues on Tuesday, Oct. 20, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.