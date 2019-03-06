ICYMI, Taylor Swift is making her comeback in 2019 in a big way. She has no time for haters or negativity, and in fact, she's learned quite a bit throughout her journey that she's finally ready to share. There are lots of life lessons and sound pieces of advice in her recent interview with Elle, in which she recaps the 30 most important things she's learned before turning 30, but Taylor Swift's comments about skincare and beauty in the story prove most interesting of all to me. What can I say, I've followed her (and her look) for so many years, and I'm invested!

Believe me when I say I devoted a large chunk of time to checking out the entirety of Swift's 30 lessons, and above all, I was particularly fond of her words in number Six. "I’ve learned that society is constantly sending very loud messages to women that exhibiting the physical signs of aging is the worst thing that can happen to us," wrote Swift. Amen to that, I say! In a social media-heavy world where many only post the most flattering photos, many feel pressured to look a certain type of way, achieve a certain standard of beauty, and Swift is here to remind us all that beauty is so much more than skin-deep, and in particular, that aging is a beautiful, natural process.

"These messages tell women that we aren’t allowed to age. It’s an impossible standard to meet, and I’ve been loving how outspoken Jameela Jamil has been on this subject," says Swift, shouting out The Good Place's Jamil, who has been vocal about not conforming to beauty norms and societal molds. " Reading her words feels like hearing a voice of reason amongst all these loud messages out there telling women we’re supposed to defy gravity, time, and everything natural in order to achieve this bizarre goal of everlasting youth that isn’t even remotely required of men."

Keep in mind, Swift is one of those celebrities whose appearance has always been commented on:

She was mocked from the get go for her innocent country vibes, back when she wore sparkly dresses and a head of golden curls, which I loved. When she opted to edge things up with straight strands, fierce liner, and a bold red lip, the comments about her appearance only got more and more judgemental. When you're a celebrity and someone doesn't like your music or your perceived personality, your appearance is often what a troll will use to insult you and make you feel bad, and if anyone's been through it, it's Swift. She's always risen above the negativity, though, and I daresay it's inspired some of her best lyrics. "I could build a castle out of all the bricks they threw at me," from "New Romantics," anyone?

Later on in her Elle list, Swift mentions appearance again in lesson 17, this time with a more light-hearted tone. "After my teen years and early twenties of sleeping in my makeup and occasionally using a Sharpie as eyeliner (DO NOT DO IT), I felt like I needed to start being nicer to my skin," she announced. "I now moisturize my face every night and put on body lotion after I shower, not just in the winter, but all year round, because, why can’t I be soft during all the seasons?!"

Taylor, if this is Sharpie, we're going to need to have a talk:

I love that Swift is promoting skin and body care as treat-yourself acts of self-love, not steps meant to be done to preserve your youth. Her skin does look bomb, tho:

Of course, there are so many pieces of wisdom in the Elle article that go beyond beauty and appearance, but it's still nice to hear a huge celeb like Swift remind us not to fall for feelings of insecurity when it comes to how we look. It's also nice to hear Swift warn people against sleeping in their makeup and wearing Sharpie eyeliner, because both are not OK, people! If you're in need of a pep talk, or just a reminder as to why Swift is so great, you can check out the rest of the lessons on the Elle website now.