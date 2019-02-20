Considering the fact that her high pony is such a major part of her lewk, I tend to focus more on Ariana Grande's hair than her complexion. That said, there's no denying the girl has bomb skin, so it might be time I started paying her skincare products a little more attention. Given that celebs have access to the priciest of products, I'm always surprised to hear them say they have some favorites I can afford, and when I learned about Ariana Grande's favorite drugstore skincare product, I couldn't believe her go-to was less than $10. We love a thrifty queen with great skin and a fierce high pony! Grande can do no wrong in my eyes, and I'm about to say "thank u, next" to all my pricey makeup-removing products and stock up on her cheap-but-effective fave instead.

How do I know what she uses, you ask? Grande is pretty much an open book on Twitter, and she's always going back and forth with her fans talking beauty, music, relationships, planets, you name it. Yesterday, the majority of her tweets were devoted to discussing the latest in a slew of chart-topping records Grande has broken — at this very moment, three of her songs hold the top three slots on the Billboard Top 100. She's the first person to have achieved this since The Beatles back in 1964, so it's safe to say the girl is thrilled. Still, skincare-obsessed as I am, the tweets that caught my eye weren't about her musical accomplishments, but her nighttime routine, mentioned a few days earlier on February 16.

Fans pointed out that, according to a selfie, it appeared Grande had slept in her eye makeup, to which she replied:

Considering La Mer face masks run between $75 and $170 a jar, it's safe to say that isn't the drugstore favorite I mentioned earlier, so simmer down. Despite her reparative masking, fans really went off on Ari for not properly removing her makeup the night prior, and when she mentioned using coconut oil, they really went wild.

A fan was attempting to (jokingly) drag Grande for using coconut oil on her skin, when she hit us with the facts:

Her fans then let her know that, for some people, coconut oil can do more harm than good:

She then followed up her slightly defensive reply with additional information and a plea for skincare guidance:

Grande responding to everyone on Twitter begging her to wash her face properly:

That's right people, you heard it here first (Or, if you follow her on Twitter, you heard it here second): Grande loves a drugstore makeup wipe, in particular the fan favorite Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes ($7, ulta.com) or the

Burt's Bees Facial Cleansing Towelettes ($6, dermstore.com). Keep in mind, it's best to use these as a "desperate times call for desperate measures" substitute for actually cleansing your skin, or as a first step and then following up with a proper cleanse, but I get it! This girl has a million and one things going on in her wild pop star life, and she just wants to take that winged liner off and get to bed! Who could blame her?

That said, next time Ari is picking up her go-to makeup remover cloths, she could stand to snag some face wash to use after wiping and still stick to her beloved drugstore brands. The Neutrogena Deep Clean Purifying Cleanser & Mask ($9, ulta.com) seems like the perfect pick for her, as she can use it to cleanse or as a clay mask, should she ever run out of La Mer. If she's really not feeling going all the way to her sink, I'd at least be content if she followed up a makeup wipe with some additional hydration, like the Burt's Bees Hydrating Sheet Mask ($3, dermstore.com). In a perfect world, Ari would remove her makeup, cleanse, and then mask, but I'll take what I can get!

While I def plan to stock up on Grande's favorite wipes, it's safe to say I'll be skipping the pore-clogging coconut oil, and will definitely follow up with a cleanser and toner post-wipes. Regardless, Grande's skin looks fabulous, so to each their own!