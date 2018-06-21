When shopping for face masks, there are so many things to keep in mind. Do I want an instant glow from a hassle-free sheet mask or to purge my pores with powerful (but messy) clay? Or, most often: what's at the root of this pesky breakout?! Everyone's skin is different, which is why all of the masks listed ahead target a specific concern. Whether you're looking for an exfoliating wash-off treatment or a soothing gel formula made with coconut, there are plenty of good cheap face masks to choose from, below.

Another aspect of choosing the best affordable face mask for your skin's needs is knowing how you want it to factor into your normal skin care routine. Many use masking as a quick fix to solve a specific issue like redness or flakiness, but sheet masking in particular is actually an integral part of a comprehensive 10-step K-beauty routine that's left satisfied beauty gurus with clearer, brighter, and tighter skin for years. Layering a serum-drenched sheet mask on top of your other products will help them penetrate deeper into your dermis, giving you way more bang for your buck in the long run — in addition to, of course, better skin.

We know that finding the right sheet mask can not only be difficult, but also pricey. If you're using one every day, it can add up fast. That's why multi-use formulas are included here, too. Because they're generally sold in larger tubs — as opposed to sheet masks, which are one-and-dones —they act as an even more inexpensive way to target specific skin care concerns without feeling wasteful.

1 An All-Natural Brightening Mask For Gentle Exfoliation Amazon Andalou Naturals Pumpkin Honey Glycolic Mask $12 AmazonBuy Now While it may sound like something that has to do with the color of your skin, brightening is actually a euphemism for exfoliating off an entire layer of your dermis. When choosing a brightening product, you want to make sure to get something that won't be too abrasive, and this glycolic mask is the perfect solution. Using natural ingredients like pumpkin and honey, which are both anti- inflammatory and naturally exfoliating, this formula will leave you with smooth, clear skin that won't have been scrubbed raw by harmful irritants. Additionally, vitamin C and aloe vera help brighten, tighten, and tone while simultaneously soothing and protecting your skin from the glycolic AHAs in the mask, which can be drying on more sensitive complexions.

2 A Powerful Cleansing Mask For Clogged Pores And Oily Skin Amazon innisfree Super Volcanic Pore Clay Mask $14 AmazonBuy Now I swear by this pore-unclogging super mask to solve every single one of my skin's issues. As someone who loves everything innisfree has ever made, this volcanic pore clay mask is no exception, and it's more adept than nearly every other pore-clearing formula on the market at not only drawing out blackheads, but also helping to bring pesky whiteheads to the surface. When I get a pimple, I use this not just as an all-over mask, but as a spot treatment, too, and it works brilliantly. It's especially formulated for oily skin and helps mattify you all over, making it the perfect primer for foundation. Additionally, even though it contains AHAs and BHAs — which makes it perfect for folks who are acne-prone, too — it somehow NEVER dries out my finicky combination skin. I literally could not recommend this mask more.

3 A Soothing Gel Mask For Redness And Inflammation Amazon Farmacy Hydrating Coconut Gel Mask (3-Pack) $12 AmazonBuy Now Farmacy is a brand that's taken an almost farm-to-table route to skin care, featuring fresh veggies as hero ingredients in most of their gentle, yet effective products. This hydrating gel mask's efficacy is derived from kale leaf extract and coconut gel, which help soothe red, inflamed, acne-prone skin without the fear of harmful irritants making breakouts even worse. The biocellulose sheets also feature echinacea, which is a known natural treatment for zits, wounds, or eczema, and works alongside vitamin A to help restore your skin's natural oil and moisture levels. These masks are perfect for all kinds of aching skin all year round, and the best part is, they come in packs of three.

4 A Hydrating Mask For Dry Or Tired Skin Amazon Burt's Bees Intense Hydration Treatment Mask $15 AmazonBuy Now As someone who gets the worst dry skin of all time in the winter, I am constantly on the lookout for the perfect solution, and I can safely say that I've found it in Burt's Bees Intense Hydration Treatment. This mask is formulated without harmful irritants like phthalates and parabens, making it the perfect solution for folks with sensitive complexions. But the real hero ingredient of this mask is clary sage, which not only helps moisturize your skin, but also works as an antiseptic to protect your dermis from breakouts and infection. It's perfect for folks with combination skin, too, because it helps regulate the body's production of natural oils while simultaneously offering relief to redness and inflammation.

5 A 10-Pack Of Sheet Masks From Asia's Top Masking Brand Amazon My Beauty Diary Facial Sheet Mask Package $16 (10 Pack) AmazonBuy Now This amazing mask pack from Asia's number one mask brand — My Beauty Diary, which hails from Taiwan — is perfect for folks who aren't looking to address one specific concern, but want to have a sheet mask on hand for whatever problem might arise. Whether you're looking for a hyaluronic acid mask to inject some much-needed moisture back into your skin or you're suffering from a surprise breakout and need aloe vera's natural soothing properties, this mask pack has the solution. The best part is that all 10 — yes, TEN — of these masks are not only free of chemical additives, but are also biodegradable, so you can rest easy knowing that your skin will be left undisturbed and your purchase won't contribute to any environmental waste.