It doesn't really matter who you are; I honestly believe seeing your ex move on is never easy for anybody. But Ariana Grande isn't just anybody. In fact, Ariana Grande's reaction to Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale reportedly dating is not at all what you would expect from an ex.

The pop star has kept relatively quiet about her ex-fiancé's reported new romance with Kate Beckinsale. That is, until now.

As she was leaving Westwood One Radio Networks late last night (Feb. 6, 2019) in Culver City, TMZ reports that one of their photographers asked if Grande thought Beckinsale and Davidson make a good couple.

While many of us would have barfed at the thought of our ex and his new maybe bae, Grande literally could not have been more about it. In fact, she reportedly went so far as to say that they're "So cute!!!"

Way to take the high road, girlfriend. Respect.

For those of you who somehow managed the absolute global sensation that was "thank u next," Grande actually specifically name drops all of her exes and, when it comes to Davidson, she sings: "Even almost got married/And for Pete, I'm so thankful."

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In the music video for the same song, she casually flips through a Mean Girls inspired "burn book" featuring all of her exes. On Davidson's page, we're led to believe he has a huuuuuuuge wiener.

No, seriously. Check the video out for yourself:

ArianaGrandeVevo on YouTube

Davidson first heard the song backstage at Saturday Night Live. “That shit came out before I had to put on a f*cking duck hat and be like, ‘Derrrp, here’s the pizza!’ So all my friends were there. It was a sad day. We didn’t know it was going to happen. [I knew] this won’t be easy; this is rough. So I start playing it. And we’re all like, ‘Ehh … it’s OK.’ We’re like, ‘OK, it’s not that bad,’” he said to a Boston audience on his New Year's Eve stand-up show, according to Vulture. “Here’s the thing about the breakup song. Usually [with] breakup songs you know who it’s about, but you don’t really know. That G named all of us. Bam. She named all of us. And then tells us, ‘Yeah, he has a big d*ck.’”

I'm going to go ahead and say that the fact that he called her a "G" indicates he's still got lots of respect for her as well.

That being said, the mention of his large schlong has put an unexpected pressure on him.

Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In a performance at Tarrytown Music Hall in New York last month, Davidson joked about the effect it's going to have on his sex life moving forward.

"I don’t like that she talked all that sh*t for my penis," he reportedly joked. "Everything is huge to her. Why would she tell everyone that I have a huge penis? So that every girl who sees my d*ck for the rest of my life is disappointed?"

Well, luckily, Davidson seems to be doing fine for himself, despite the rumors about his anatomy. In fact, he's doing so well that his ex even deems his new reported relationship as "so cute!"

Here's to hoping we can all have this level of civility with our exes.