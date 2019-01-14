If there's one thing Pete Davidson is good at, it's taking a seemingly awkward situation and making it funny. I mean, he is a professional comedian and everything. Understandably, his breakup with ex-fiancé Ariana Grande was a low-point in 2018 for the Saturday Night Live star. However, slowly but surely, it looks like he's starting to make lemonade out of those lemons. Grande called Davidson out in her famous "Thank U, Next" music video, specifically mentioning his Big D*ck Energy, and Davidson has some thoughts, actually. Pete Davidson's reaction to Ariana Grande's BDE joke in "Thank U, Next" is so funny and fans are happy to see Davidson joking again.

BDE is something that was initially intended as a compliment for Davidson's overall demeanor. After he and Grande went public, you frankly couldn't ruin the man's day if you tried. It meant he had a certain swagger and confidence and exuded a general IDGAF attitude that was, I don't know, charming? Then, Grande confirmed the phrase described more than just his energy. According to the Sweetener star, Davidson measured up to the title physically, too. Frankly, fans can never erase it from their minds. Even if Grande and Davidson's relationship didn't last, this particular detail about him will.

Grande even brought it up after their relationship ended in her breakup anthem, "Thank U, Next." Grande famously shouted out her famous ex-boyfriends in the opening lyrics of the song and heightened the drama further when she made the accompanying music video. In an ode to the teen movie Mean Girls, Grande shows off a "burn book" which includes photos and notes about her past boyfriends. On Davidson's page, she clearly doodled the word "HUUUUGE" next to his picture.

It's like, we get it.

YouTube

Anyway...

Davidson has slowly started returning to the stage after initially canceling a few shows and appearances following his split from Grande. Based on a recent set, it looks like he might finally be churning material out of their split, too. During a recent performance at Tarrytown Music Hall in New York, he reportedly brought up Grande's, uh, commentary, and how it makes him feel today.

"I don’t like that she talked all that sh*t for my penis," he reportedly said. "Everything is huge to her. Why would she tell everyone that I have a huge penis? So that every girl who sees my dick for the rest of my life is disappointed?"

LOL. Good one, Pete. To be fair, Davidson is 6'1" and Grande clocks in at just five feet, so the man has a point. Elite Daily reached out to Davidson's team for comment on the reported joke but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Today, both stars seem to be moving on the best they can. Grande is still surfing her Sweetener wave on the music charts and Davidson remains a regular on SNL and the stand-up stage. While this relationship was an extremely formative piece of the pop-culture zeitgeist in 2018, I suspect we haven't seen anything yet when it comes to these individual celebrities and their romantic lives.

I'd like to end by sharing the "Thank U, Next" music video, which also just happens to be my Gmail signature, too.