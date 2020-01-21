Taylor Revealed Her Mom Has A Brain Tumor & How It Affected Her

Taylor Swift keeps it real with her fans, and she got more personal than ever in her new interview with Variety. Swift sang about her mom's cancer battle in her 2019 track "Soon You'll Get Better," and with her latest profile, she gave fans an update on her mom's status. Unfortunately, Taylor Swift's quotes about her mom's health held some sad news.

Swift's mom, Andrea, has become a bit of a celebrity in her own right. The woman who gave birth to the 10-time Grammy winner is equally as beloved by Swifties everywhere. And Taylor admits she couldn't have done the pop star journey without her.

“Everyone loves their mom; everyone’s got an important mom,” Swift told Variety. “But for me, she’s really the guiding force. Almost every decision I make, I talk to her about it first. So obviously it was a really big deal to ever speak about her illness."

However, it's been especially hard lately, Swift told the publication, juggling her music and film projects, while her mom gets treatment for cancer.

"She was going through chemo, and that’s a hard enough thing for a person to go through," Swift said, before revealing the heartbreaking news that her mom had been hit with an even harder diagnosis.

"While she was going through treatment, they found a brain tumor. And the symptoms of what a person goes through when they have a brain tumor is nothing like what we’ve ever been through with her cancer before. So it’s just been a really hard time for us as a family," Swift told Variety.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Swifties hoping to catch songs off Tay's Lover album live may have noticed she only has just four U.S. tour dates slated in 2020, and Swift revealed in her Variety profile that her mom's health was the reasoning.

"That’s the reason,” she said. “I mean, we don’t know what is going to happen. We don’t know what treatment we’re going to choose. It just was the decision to make at the time, for right now, for what’s going on.”

Instead, the four shows Swift has planned will be epic, and Swift is equally as excited as fans, especially given that she'll be able to better balance her personal life. "I also wanted to be able to work as much as I can handle right now, with everything that’s going on at home. And I wanted to figure out a way that I could do both those things," Swift explained.

With the Lover shows approaching soon enough, in July and August of 2020, fans will indeed be sending lots of love until then. And in true Swiftie form, they'll undoubtedly be keeping Tay and her family in their thoughts through this hard time.