Tarte's Custom Kit November 2019 Sale Is Happening Now

Whether you're shopping for others or treating yourself, now's the time to take advantage of all the pre-holiday sales, and Tarte Cosmetics' Custom Kit Sale is a one-day-only opportunity to snag $200 worth of product for less than half that price. On Nov. 6, the online-only Custom Kit Sale allows shoppers to snag six full-size products plus a makeup bag for just $63 — and this year, Tarte has included some of its best-selling picks, plus one extra-special discount.

Today and today only, anyone who heads over to the Tarte Cosmetics website will see the Custom Kit Sale banner. Not all Tarte products are included in the sale, but shoppers get to choose from a number of products in the following categories: foundation, face (choice of blush, bronzer, or highlighter), eyes (choice of eyeshadows, brow gel, or eyeliner), mascara, lips, body and brushes (everything from makeup brushes to dry shampoo, deodorant, and blotting powder) and makeup bag. Oh, and to top it all off, free shipping is included. Whether you're a die-hard Tarte fan hoping to restock some favorites or a newbie to the brand hoping to try out some products for less, this sale is one you won't want to miss.

Selecting the products you want is simple, as the site features a seven-step slider that makes building your kit a breeze:

I'm also a huge fan of this year's makeup bag options — so glitzy and holiday-ready:

As if the savings couldn't get any better, Tarte is also offering a one-day discount on its most popular product, the Shape Tape Contour Concealer ($27, Tarte). The iconic concealer isn't part of the Custom Kit Sale, but for one day only, it'll be offered at just $20, as opposed to the usual $27. The full-coverage, long-wearing formula has become a beauty community favorite, so catch me adding at least five tubes to my online cart real quick.

The Custom Kit Sale is full of great savings, but time to make the most of it is running out as we speak. The sale only lasts through Nov. 6, so head over to the Tarte site and start building your kit while you can.