If you missed out on Black Friday sales this weekend, don't fret. You can still snag incredible deals during the next big sales event: Cyber Monday. In fact, Target's Cyber Monday 2020 sale is having a blowout on electronics, clothes, home goods,and more. With plenty of doorbusters going on, you'll be able to find the best gifts for your friends and family this holiday... or just grab some discounted goodies for yourself.

Cyber Monday is on Nov. 30 this year, and it's one of your last chances at scoring major discounts during Thanksgiving weekend. Since the coronavirus pandemic is still a serious reality, you'll want to take advantage of the sales available online during Cyber Monday and get goodies delivered straight to your doorstep.

Target is starting the celebration early this year with its Cyber Week, which kicks off on Sunday, Nov. 29 and runs through Saturday, Dec. 5. During the weeklong event, you'll find special daily deals such as 30% off handbags on Friday, Dec. 4. On Cyber Monday, Target is also offering two digital flash sales, where you'll find 30% off select KitchenAid cutlery sets, 30% off select fire pits, and more. The limited-time deals are some of Target's lowest prices of the season, so make sure to check out the entire offering on Target's Cyber Week ad. If you're ready to start shopping, here are some of the top sales going on through Nov. 30.

Most Target Cyber Week items are available for contactless same-day drive up and order pick-up. If you prefer to have your gifts delivered straight to your doorstep, same-day home delivery with Shipt is available.

When picking up your deliveries, you'll want to follow the coronavirus safety guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of Sept. 11. It's important to wear a face mask over your nose and mouth when picking up your order. After receiving your delivery, make sure you throw away the packaging and wash your hands.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.