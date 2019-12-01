Cyber Monday is a day that just keeps giving, and there's no better way to shop than from the comfort of your own home. Well, good news online shoppers, because Target's Cyber Monday 2019 sale has got all the goods. It's time to fill up your cart.

Want to know what goods you can score on the cheap? Target has a full list of the discounted products on their Cyber Monday page which offers exclusive deals on items ranging from electronics and apparel to toys, home goods, beauty and more.

Forget waiting too long to shop, because Target is starting its Cyber Monday Sale a day early on Sunday, Dec. 1. In fact, Target is one of the companies holding a Cyber Week sale, so you're not just limited to shopping deals on Monday, Dec. 2. Target's Cyber Week will extend through Monday, Dec. 9, so you can easily grab all of the deals you want.

There are a few things new this year for Target's Cyber Monday sale, including online doorbusters that are available starting Sunday, Dec. 1 and through Dec. 2, followed by daily deals released through Monday, Dec. 9. In addition, online orders of eligible items can be prepared and ready for pick up as soon as one hour if you use Drive-Up, Order Pickup, or Shipt, and Target Circle members will earn 1% on all of their online purchases.

Some of the online doorbusters available on Target.com on Sunday, Dec. 1 to kick off Cyber Week include:

Some of the best deals that will become available throughout Cyber Week are:

Target's online Black Friday sale kicked off on the morning of Thursday, Nov. 28, but Red Card Members were able to start shopping on Wednesday, Nov. 27. So, shoppers have been able to browse through the retailer's website in order to score the best deals for quite some time. During Target's 2018 Cyber Monday sale on Nov. 26 2018, the store offered 15% off site wide products, which has become a tradition for the company. And we're definitely not complaining.

Target ranks as one of the most popular discounted retail stores in the United States, according to June report from CNBC. Let's face it: it might be because a shopper can find anything at their local target. Whether it's groceries, electronics, or a new wardrobe, Target has got us all covered.

Now that shoppers have scored both Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, that might mean you're finally finished with holiday shopping. But don't forget to buy yourself something nice as well while all these discounts are still available.