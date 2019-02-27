For the longest time, I only saw Target as a place to stock up on home goods and the occasional groceries. My ideal Target runs were more about snagging cute throw pillows and cozy blankets than actual apparel, but after a fated trip into their dressing rooms one day, I fell in love with their clothes, and I've never shopped the same since. While I love Who What Wear Collection, A New Day, and so many of the other clothing brands, the swim section has to be my hands-down fave when it comes to the style department, so when I heard that Target’s BOGO Swimwear Sale was back, I knew it was time to stock up.

To be clear, Target already offers its apparel at reasonable prices, so a buy one, get one half off sale is just icing on the already-affordable cake, if I do say so myself. And not only are there price points for everyone, but there's a wide variety of styles too, so everyone can find the suit that sparks joy for them. We're talking cut-out one-pieces, bikinis, high-waisted bottoms, you name it! Not to mention, Target prioritizes ensuring that their customers can find the proper sizes right on the racks, so they carry swim spanning sizes XS through 3X. Like I said, something for everyone!

I'm not even going away on spring break, but I can still stock up for the summer, right? Right?

Don't tell me it's too early to shop for summer, because I'm definitely doing it anyway. I'm a pre-planner by nature, and I'll look forward to beaching it in a few months so much more if I know there's a bunch of cute, new suits in my drawer ready for their moment in the sun!

I am prepared to be ~feeling myself~ in all my new fits, just you wait:

So, what's on my shopping list? Glad you asked, and even though I plan to buy a lot, I'll keep my top picks brief. First up, I'm most definitely snagging some cute suits from Kona Sol, Target's newest swimwear line that goes up to size 26W. Their priciest pieces without a sale are still just $45, so to buy one and get one half off will be great value for money.

Personally, I think the Shirred Macrame Strap One Piece Swimsuit ($35, target.com) could be a great addition to not just my own, but any swimsuit collection. The navy-and-white nautical stripes are so beachy, and the modest-yet-flattering basic one-piece shape is a little more fun thanks to the addition of navy macrame straps that cross in the back.

On the total opposite end of the swimsuit spectrum, I would definitely rock the Shade & Shore Mesh One Shoulder Bralette Bikini Top ($20, target.com) and matching Mesh Inset High Waist Bikini Bottom ($23, target.com) to a beachy summertime party, preferably on a yacht, but the sand will do.

Finally, rounding out my top three is the ultra-cute Xhilaration Cut Out Elastic Trim One Piece Swimsuit ($30 target.com), which is the perfect happy medium between a one-piece and a bikini, as it shows a little tummy but still has the convenience of an one-and-done piece. Bonus points for the colorful embroidered trim!

A lot to choose from, am I right? Target has yet to announce when their buy one, get one half off sale will end, but it's happening as we speak, so be sure to check out the swimsuit section on their site to stock up while you still can!