Let's go to the beach each, let's go get away, or so says Nicki Minaj, but I don't disagree. Summer is nigh and that means it's time to treat yourself to some new swimwear. Target's 2018 swim collection is here with thousands of new styles at affordable prices (because, Target). Now all you have to do is find your favorites styles and plan an epic beach weekend with your squad.

Target has seriously stepped up its fashion game in the last few years and is now one of my favorite places to buy clothing. From their fierce styles to epic prices, there's no way to lose at Target. But now, it's getting even better. Target is dropping more than 1,700 new styles of bathing suits throughout the spring and summer — yup, you read that correctly, more than 1,700 bathing suits.

Even more amazing than the new suits, is that the campaign imagery for the launch is completely natural. The women in the campaign aren't airbrushed or reshaped at all, meaning it's so relatable. What you see is really what you get, and finally there's a swimwear campaign that I can actually see myself in (figuratively, because I'm camera shy). The first drop of bathing suits is available now, peep some of the best styles below!

Boho Beach Babe

Courtesy of Target

Shade & Shore Light Lift Bikini Top, $30, target.com | Shade & Shore Wave Ruffle Cheeky Bikini Bottom, $18, target.com

The swimwear is inspired by five different styles: Modern Minimalist simple suits, Heartbreaker statement lingerie-inspired pieces, bold and bright Tropical prints, classic Americana, and Boho beachy vibes. This boho suit is hippy-chic plus it's got underwire in the top for when the ladies need some extra support.

Courtesy of Target

Xhilaration Crochet Trim Triangle Bikini Top, $18, target.com | Xhilaration Lace Up Hipster Bikini Bottom, $15, target.com

Stand out in this hot pink, neon crochet ensemble and do it for only $33.

Modern Minimalist Moment

Courtesy of Target

Ava & Viv Mesh Cut Out One Piece, $40, target.com

An understated one piece offers plenty of coverage but is subtly sexy with sheer mesh cut-outs.

Courtesy of Target

Xhilaration Metallic Sport Elastic Triangle Bikini Top, $15, target.com | Xhilaration Metallic Sport Elastic Cheeky Bikini Bottom, $15, target.com

Sporty Spice would definitely approve.

Trendy & Tropical

Beach Betty by Miracle Brands Plus Size Slimming Control Floral Tie Crop Top Bikini Top, $45, target.com | Beach Betty by Miracle Brands Plus Size Slimming Control High Waist Bikini Swim Bottom, $40, target.com

I don't care if florals for spring are groundbreaking or not, I love them. I also love a mismatched bikini so look at this treasure trove!

Clean Water Floral Print Ruffle Off the Shoulder One Piece, $40, target.com

Florals, stripes, ruffles, what more could you want in a bathing suit?

Heartbreaker Heaven

Xhilaration Plus Size Lace High Neck Bikini Top, $25, target.com | Xhilaration Plus Size Double Tab Hipster Bikini Bottom, $17, target.com

I dare you not to feel good in this boudoir-inspired bikini.

Xhilaration Lace Plunge One Piece, $30, target.com

Sink to new levels of sexy in this plunging bathing suit.

Americana AF

Xhilaration Gingham Tie Front Bikini Top, $18, target.com | Xhilaration Tie Side Cheeky Bikini Bottom, $18, target.com

When I think of classic Americana styles, gingham is one of the first things that comes to mind, especially for summer.

Social Angel Plus Floral Gingham One Piece Swimsuit, $40, target.com

You can get the mismatched bikini look with this one piece, and it's gingham! This suit has a definite '70s Americana vibe to it and I don't hate it.

All of Target's swimwear is über trendy and super affordable (as evidenced above). Prices start at $15 and cap off at $50, with most styles staying under $25. The size range is incredibly inclusive going up to 3X in many of the styles. Check out the full range of Target swimwear here and start 'gramming those beach selfies!