We're starting to head into fall now, which means it's time to start looking ahead to the spookiest time of the year. Although it's hard to know what the Halloween festivities will look like this year amidst the coronavirus pandemic, Target's 2020 Halloween "Hide & Eek! Boutique" decorations will make sure your home gets into the spirit of the season, literally. From spectral beverage dispensers to spooky succulents, there's no shortage of scary-cute options to choose from.

It might be hard to believe that autumn is nearly here, but you'll be swapping out your White Claws for a PSLs and brainstorming the perfect costume before you know it. While the celebration might look a little different than last year, Target is giving customers a preview of its Halloween holiday store, aka the Hyde & EEK! Boutique.

The items became available for purchase on Thursday, Aug. 27, and although Halloween is still a bit of a ways away, you can order them early so that you get them before they sell out and they're shipped out to your home right with more than enough time. These holiday items tend to sell out quickly, so I wouldn't sleep on browsing all the spooky offerings, from carnivorous succulents to some seriously creepy shot glasses and candy holders. Whether you choose to host a Halloween gathering this year complete with a mummy-inspired set of bowling balls or just want to add some eerie plants to your home, Target has got you covered.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

While there's no shortage of spellbinding findings in Target's Halloween store, the faux plants and succulents are some of their most popular offerings every year. They manage to toe the line between scary and cute, and are an inexpensive way to add some creepy vibes to any space.

All of these items, as well as anything else in Target's Halloween store, are now available for curbside pick-up and delivery.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendations as of Aug. 3, you should try to limit your non-essential outings when possible and as well as your contact with others. If you do choose to do curbside pick-up, wear a mask and try to stay at least six feet away from others. After handling your package, make sure to wash your hands.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.