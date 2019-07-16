The beaches are packed, the sun is shining bright, and the temps are higher than ever. In other words, the peak of summer has arrived — and that means it's time to bask in the warmth before the season comes to a close (because, yes, autumn is only a few months away). If that gives you the "summertime sadness," get this: Target's Halloween 2019 "Hyde and Eek! Boutique" collection was already announced, which means you can trade in your bathing suite for a flannel a few months early. I'm so ready for the spooky season.

If you're not ready to replace your margarita with a PSL yet, I totally understand. You don't have to rush it — but you can sip on your cocktail knowing that Target's Halloween decorations are waiting for you. As PopSugar noted, Instagram account @lifestylecollector pointed out the spooky decor in a post from July 15. According to that post, Target's Halloween collection features a ton of new decorations that are so cute, it's scary.

Those of you who are trying to get a head start on Halloween can start browsing spooky decorations ASAP. But before you head to Target's website, there are a few things that you should keep in mind.

Animated Fishbowl Halloween Décor - Hyde and Eek! Boutique $35 | Target Buy Now

In order to locate Target's cute-AF Halloween decorations, you'll have to head to the company's Hyde and Eek! Boutique. There, you'll be able to find all of the new products in one place. While you're scanning the spooky merchandise, you'll also notice that most of the items that are listed aren't even on sale yet. (I mean, it is only July.) According to the online store, some of the products are available for preorder, and others are "coming soon." With that being said, write down whichever decorations you have your eyes on add 'em to your cart when they're for sale.

Now that you know where to find Target's upcoming Halloween collection, you're probably wondering what it consists of. Like I said, most of the products featured in the Hyde and Eek! Boutique are just as cute as they are scary, and I can't wait to buy them.

Whether you're hoping to decorate your home with studded pumpkins, singing succulents, or anything in between, Target has you covered.

Studded Halloween Pumpkin Tall Medium White - Hyde and Eek! Boutique $9 | Target Buy Now

In fact, the company has an entire line of spooky plant decorations that you can add to your living room in time for Halloween. It's called the Ghoulish Garden, and it features Biting Blossoms, Peeping Poppies, Creepy Terrariums, and more.

In addition to the Ghoulish Garden, Target is also selling a Moonlight Bash decoration line that's perfect for Halloween parties. That collection features products like spooky wine glasses, a Rotating Skull Halloween Projector (which looks like a colorful disco ball), and a DJ Skeleton Decorative Halloween Prop.

4pk Halloween Sayings Stemless Wine Glasses - Hyde and Eek! Boutique $8 | Target Buy Now

As you can see, tons of Halloween decorations will become available at Target within the next few months. Again, if you see something you like that isn't on sale yet, check if it's available for preorder. If it's not, bookmark the website and keep yourself updated until it is. In the meantime, sit by the pool and enjoy what's left of summer 2019.