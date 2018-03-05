Taraji P. Henson is known for serving up beauty looks that are bold, fierce, and elegant AF. If you've been drooling over Taraji P. Henson's Oscars 2018 look, here's the good news: it's ridiculously easy to recreate. Plus, all the products have an average individual cost of $23. Luckily, you don't need to be rich to look rich, thanks to Henson's makeup artist, Ashunta Sheriff.

The key to gorgeous, all-nighter makeup is always well-prepped skin. Sheriff began Henson's glam by prepping the star's skin with Vaseline Intensive Care Cocoa Radiant Lotion ($3; target.com). That's right, Sheriff wielded a $3 Vaseline moisturizer to create the perfect glowy canvas for long-lasting makeup wear. Sheriff also used the Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels ($30; skyniceland.com) to de-puff and hydrate Henson's under eye area. Since the Oscars are bound to be a ridiculously long night, you have to prep for success.

To prime Henson's skin, Sheriff tapped on none other than the Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Primer ($32; sephora.com). Then, to even out the complexion, Sheriff applied her signature foundation, the Ashunta Sheriff Perfect Blend Stick ($40; ashuntasheriffbeauty.com). One one side, you have the foundation that will build up to a medium coverage in moderate areas of discoloration. On the other side, you have the concealer which will knock out dark circles and dark spots a little bit more.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

To frame Henson's gorgeous bone structure, Sheriff applied the Danessa Myricks Enlight Illuminator ($20; danessamyricksbeauty.com) in the shade Confidence to the hight points of Henson's face. To sculpt, Sheriff used the Cozette S145 Perfect Contour Brush ($29; alconemakeup.com) and the Cozette Infinite Contour Palette ($60; alconemakeup.com).

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sheriff also subtly gave Henson's cheeks a berry kiss using the Glossier Cloud Paint in Haze ($18; glossier.com).

On Henson's eyes, Sheriff used the new Glossier Lidstar Eye Gloss ($18; glossier.com), which was also spotted on seven other actresses. Thanks to the dewy texture, this product's application couldn't have been easier. Simply swipe across the lid, blend out with your finger if you desire, and you're good to glow.

Of course, lashes were a red carpet must have as well. Sheriff used the Kiss Beauty Blowout Lash in Pixie ($5; ulta.com). These lashes ere on dramatic side, but still have a whispy natural softness that are totally appropriate for celeb wear. To disguise the band and marry the faux lashes with the real lashes, Sheriff used the Kiss Precision Point Eye Liner ($6; walmart.com).

All the brow products came from Damone Roberts, though the specific items are never mentioned.

To create Henson's gorgeous matte berry pout, she first lined Henson's lips with MAC Lip Pencil ($18, macys.com) in Cork. Lining your lips creates definition and ensures longevity. Henson presented at the Oscars, so her makeup artist couldn't afford to have any lip mishaps on camera.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Then, Sheriff filled in the lip with the Lip Bar Liquid Matte Creme ($13; target.com) in Savage and Drama Queen. Not only was the lipstick hue a gorgeous color, this brand is an amazing one to support. This black-owned lipstick brand recently made headlines when it was picked up by Target. Melissa Butler, the founder of the line, had appeared on Shark Tank in an effort to get the funding necessary to build upon her brand. The investors on the show not only chose to not invest, but they also poked fun at the bold and vivid hues her company offers. Kevin O’Leary, one of the investors on the show, even said, “I can see a massive market share in the clown market." Now, Butler is proving all the haters wrong and laughing her way to the bank. It's certainly fitting that Henson repped such a powerful product on her lips at the Oscars.

To set the look, Sheriff spritzed Urban Decay's All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray ($32; sephora.com). If you're going to spend that much time getting glam, you're going to want to make sure that your face lasts for as long as you do.

Take a tip from Sheriff: Your face shouldn't be getting all the glory. You want to be snatched from head to toe.