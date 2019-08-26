Hi, I don't want to be dramatic, but Tana Mongeau isn't nominated for a damn thing at this year's Video Music Awards, and yet somehow she just won the whole damn night. ICYMI, Tana Mongeau's VMAs 2019 look paid homage to Britney Spears, and it couldn't have been more perfect. Mongeau loves an Instagram-approved outfit, but she really took it to the next level when it came to accessories this time around, and by that I mean she wore a literal snake on the red carpet. Yes, a real, live snake.

If you had told me a few days ago that there'd be a snake on the 2019 Video Music Awards red carpet, I would have politely asked you to stop referring to Taylor Swift so negatively, because the Lover era is here and she's a butterfly now, thank you very much! However, there was in fact a very real snake on the carpet, dangling from the body of YouTuber Tana Mongeau, who I just so happen to stan. If I had to list all the things Mongeau loves, it might look a little something like this: Being late, bothering her manager, FaceTuning her pics (Hey, she admits it, and I love her for it!), and causing scandals. This time around, though, the only thing scandalous is how quickly she stole the spotlight. All other looks are cancelled; Tana wins for the night.

TBH, at first I wasn't sure the snake was real:

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

But then I saw this video, in which it ~slithers~:

If you don't get the reference, the iconic Britney Spears used a snake to top off her on-stage attire whilst performing "Slave 4 U" at the Video Music Awards way back in 2001.

Spears handled an albino Burmese python way back when...

Scott Gries/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

...And it looks like Mongeau might be posing with the same species, if not the same exact snake:

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Obvi, the snake is the focus of the look, but the rest of the 'fit is fire, too. Mongeau rocks a bodycon dress with a molten gold-inspired pattern, topped off with a heavy gold belt. Oh, and matching arm socks. Oh, and. matching over-the-knee boots. I stan a coordinated queen! And of course, a pair her signature teeny-tiny sunglasses made an appearance, too.

More to come...