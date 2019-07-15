OK, so we know they've been engaged for a bit now, but when are Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau getting married? Well, Paul just gave us a major update in a poem he wrote about Mongeau. Yep. You read that correctly. He wrote a poem for her. And, as if that wasn't extra enough, he recited it during her panel at VidCon in Anaheim, California on July 13.

Before we get into it, let me give you a warning. The poem is pretty NSFW. So much so that Paul even warned audience members who were under 18 to cover their ears before he started. That said, it ends on a pretty sweet note and even shares their wedding date.

Without further ado, here is the most, um, interesting poem you'll ever read:

The day I met Tana she ate my banana

Two years later we turned into Jana

No more broads in Atlanta

No more girls caught on camera

I'm loyal to you and all the spray Tanas

Welcome to the Paul family

We welcome you with love

From the moment I met you we fit like a glove

She's the yin to my yang

And is always down to bang

Dear Daily Mail, stop hating on the rang

From Calabasas to Vegas to getting blacked out

It's about all of our moments and not just the clout

Logan and Bella can hate

The world can question our fate

But on July 28th, you can all save the date.

The two will be tying the knot July 28, 2019. So mark your calendars.

And give yourself the pleasure of watching him recite that poem live here:

Caleb the pop Guy on YouTube

The wedding date announcement was pretty interesting because the couple had people thinking that they actually got married on July 9, after sharing a series of confusing pictures on Instagram that made it seem like they might have just tied the knot. After the Daily Mail tweeted about it, Mongeau set the record straight, saying: "FAKE NEWS we’re still engaged b*tch you’ll know when we have a wedding."

Speaking of The Daily Mail, let's talk about Paul's dig at them in his poem. Remember the line, "Dear Daily Mail, stop hating on the rang [ring]"? Yeah. Same. Well, that's in reference to the allegations that Paul's ring wasn't even real diamond. When they announced Mongeau and Paul's engagement on June 24, The Daily Mail wrote under a picture of Mongeau's ring, "could it be real?"

They're not the only publication to doubt the authenticity of Mongeau's ring. E! News spoke to Ira Weissman, founder of The Diamond Pro, who noticed a pretty something was off about her rock. “Nothing is a sure thing without seeing the ring(s) up close, but everything about this little clip says ‘fake,’” he told E! News on June 24. “You can see the exaggerated sparkling light reflecting off of something in the bottom right of the frame in the beginning of the clip. This is exactly what you would want to use to try to enhance the sparkle of a simulated diamond to make it look like the real thing. Plus, the glassy look of the very large center stone as it’s brought closer to the camera also points heavily toward it being a cubic zirconia.” A rep for Adina's Jewels told Elite Daily that the ring is their $125 CZ Rectangle Ring.

Here's a video of her showing off the ring in question shortly after they got engaged in a Vegas nightclub during her 21st birthday celebration in June. If you listen closely, you can hear Young M.A's "OOOUUU" playign in the background. Aww.

Whether or not the ring is made from real diamonds, it appears as though the wedding is really happening. And, hey, that's all that matters, right?