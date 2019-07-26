Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul truly left the whole internet shook when they announced their surprise engagement last month. No one, and I mean no one, was expecting it. Why? Because on June 23, Paul gifted Mongeau a car for her 21st birthday, and not just any car. Paul surprised Mongeau with a Mercedes Benz G-Wagen. Yup. With a gift like that, fans had no idea that something even bigger (and a whole lot shinier) was coming because on June 24, Mongeau tweeted that Jake Paul had proposed to her and that she said yes. Since influencers have a pattern of pranking their audience on YouTube, fans didn't know whether to believe the couple about their engagement or not. Meanwhile, other fans criticized Mongeau and Paul for getting engaged after only months of dating. Tana Mongeau's response to trolls hating on her and Jake Paul's relationship shows that she's living her best life and doesn't have time for any negativity.

As I said, the reason why so many fans believe Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul's engagement isn't real is because they're both influencers, and as clickbait has shown us, not everything is exactly what it seems on YouTube, like Jake Paul's previous fake engagement to Erika Costell. Yeah, that happened. Jake Paul fooled his whole audience into believing he was not only engaged to Costell, but that he was in a relationship with her at all.

In an interview with The New York Times in September 2017, Paul said, "We’re not even actually dating. It’s like the WWE," adding that "People know that’s fake, and it’s one of the biggest things of entertainment."

With Paul's track record of trolling his audience, you can't blame fans for having doubts about the veracity of Paul and Mongeau's engagement.

That's why the day Tana Mongeau announced her engagement to Jake Paul on June 24, she made it perfectly clear that she wasn't pranking her fans. In response to a fan that thought Mongeau's engagement announcement was a joke, the star tweeted, "it’s not. i’m engaged. holy f*ck."

Now weeks after Mongeau clarified the rumors surrounding her engagement, the YouTube star has once again come online to set the record straight about her relationship with Jake Paul.

On July 25, Mongeau tweeted:

i’m feeling feisty: i don’t care if u think my wedding’s real. i don’t care if u think my marriage is real. i don’t care if u think Jake and I don’t love each other. i don’t care if u think getting married fast is a bad idea. i don’t care if you think it’s gonna last. OOPS!

And it seems like Mongeau isn't letting the hate get to her. In fact, she's actually had a sense of humor about the whole situation. On July 9, Mongeau shared engagement photos of her and her new fiancé, along with the caption, "bet you didn’t think we’d be engaged for this long..."

Those pictures look absolutely gorgeous and I can't wait to see some wedding pictures next, which could come out sooner than later, since Paul seemingly confirmed that he and Mongeau's wedding date is on July 28.

While some people may not be happy about Mongeau and Paul's relationship, I'm here rooting for them!