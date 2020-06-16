Tana Mongeau Came Out As Pansexual In Her Instagram For Pride Month

During Pride Month, members of the LGBTQ+ community often share their personal journeys to understanding their sexual orientation or their gender identities. If they're comfortable, some even use the opportunity to come out to friends and family. Like Tana Mongeau, who came out as pansexual to her 5 million Instagram followers in her Pride Month post.

"I never thought I’d be brave enough to publicly share my sexuality in the way I do now.. I still struggle with it- I hate the boxes, I hate people telling me i’m straight or discrediting my relationship if i’m with a girl," Mongeau began her June 15 Instagram post. "But I’m proud to be not only a member but an ally of the LGBTQIA+ community."

The 21-year old YouTube star then explained how she's attracted to all genders. While the technical term for someone who is attracted to people regardless of their sex or gender identity is pansexual, Mongeau says she's not worried about labeling her sexuality at all.

"I’m proud to say i will live my life based on loving people not for their gender but their soul. Some people call that pansexuality, everyone calls me bi, I personally don’t find a need to label it all.. love and sexuality is gender less to me & I’m so lucky to have this platform to speak openly about that," she continued.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While Mongeau has only now opened up about her sexual orientation, she has been very public about her previous relationships with both men and women through the years. After dating actress Bella Thorne from September 2017 to February 2019, she began seeing fellow YouTuber Jake Paul, whom she tied the knot with in Las Vegas (although the stars confirmed the ceremony was not legally binding).

Currently, fans think Mongeau is dating Noah Cyrus. In her coming out post, she even included a picture with the singer, but Mongeau didn't confirm whether they're really together or just friends.

Take a look at Mongeau's Instagram post below.

Mongeau ended her statement with a sweet message directed to all her LGBTQ+ fans: "I LOVE ALL OF U LGBTQIA BABIES, EXACTLY WHO YOU FEEL LIKE INSIDE IS EXACTLY WHO YOU ARE MEANT TO BE 🏳️‍🌈🖤."