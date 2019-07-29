OK, first and foremost, the wedding reception took place in an outdoor mall. And not just any mall. The Fashion Show Mall in Las Vegas.

To be fair, Las Vegas does hold a special place in the hearts of the couple, who got engaged there in June.

More specifically, the party took place at a Sugar Factory, which BuzzFeed reports was conveniently located right next to a Zara (outfit change, anybody?!). Despite rumors that they spent half a million dollars on the affair, BuzzFeed reporter Stephanie McNeal, who attended the union reported the entire thing seemed pretty "low budget for a celebrity affair." She reported:

The 'red carpet' was a few rugs covering a small walkway, and the venue was no larger than your average bar. The DJ, the buffet, and a kind of sad-looking dessert table were all crammed in the corner. There were about 10 tables for guests covered with Sugar Factory–branded ducks and small floral arrangements.

Oof. McNeal pointed out that the two things that were larger than life were the cake and the giant throne that the two sat on.