Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul had one hell of a 2019. From their whirlwind friendship-turned-relationship, to their massive Las Vegas wedding in July, the Youtubers have kept fans wondering what's going to happen next. But it seems 2020 is off to a sad start for these two. Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul announced they're taking a break in separate Instagram posts on Jan. 2, telling fans they’ve decided to focus on their respective lives and careers while maintaining their close friendship. In typical Jana fashion, they joked about the whole thing on their IG stories, arguing over custody of Paul’s dog Thor and poking fun of friends who were posting about the breakup on Tik Tok. All's well that ends well, it seems?

“I’m happy to still be able to sit with Jake and laugh as we do this- but for right now we both are taking a break to focus on our own very crazy lives,” Mongeau captioned a post of her and Paul on a couch with their dog. “I’ll never know what the future holds and I will always love Jake and everything we did. I’m grateful to know throughout this I’ve made a best friend for life & found someone to do life with when no one understood me.” She reassured followers that nothing specific had gone wrong. “No need for crazy speculations- this is coming from a place of nothing but love. I love u Jakey. Thank u for this past year.”

Paul posted the same photo and echoed a similar sentiment. “As Tana and I sit next to each other writing captions about taking a break we’re literally laughing at how crazy and stupid the past couple months have been and cracking jokes at how silly this all seems,” he wrote. “I wouldn’t change anything that happened.. we’re best friends and right now it’s best for us to focus on our lives & see what the future holds [...] the last thing we wanna see is fan pages speculating 'what happened' we truly just need a second to focus on our own lives and ourselves. Luv u mongeau."

This update comes five months after Mongeau and Paul tied the knot at an outdoor mall in Las Vegas, in a ceremony they’ve confirmed was not legally binding. The split isn’t a total surprise, since Mongeau recently revealed that she hasn’t been happy in the relationship for awhile. In a Dec. 29 YouTube video titled “the truth about everything,” Mongeau went into detail about how her relationship with Paul has changed in the last few months. “I loved the time I spent with Jake so much and who I felt like he was making me,” she said. “I loved who I was when I was with him so much that I kind of put on rose-colored glasses. I realized I would do anything to feel this feeling forever.”

But since the wedding, Mongeau said things have been a little different. “I think the second he said ‘I do,’ to me, he was like, ‘Now what?’” she recalled. “I think he was also over it. I don’t blame him, but it left me clinging, trying to make this work.”

Ultimately, the couple decided it was time to go their separate ways. But Mongeau and Paul have always been pretty unpredictable, so as they told fans… who knows what the future holds? Jana might still have another unwritten chapter.