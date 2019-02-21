In addition to spiders and the dark, I am deathly afraid of snakes. Maybe it's a completely harmless garden snake, a rat snake, or even a gummy snake, but either way, I will do anything I can to steer totally clear of the long, squirmy reptile. There is, however, one type of snake out there that I would absolutely love to encounter, and luckily, getting the chance to do so is about to be incredibly easy. If you weren't able to try Taco Bell's Steak Rattlesnake Fries when they were being tested last year, you're in luck. They're about to hit menus nationwide as a delectably spicy snack, and no actual reptiles are included.

First came the return of the highly elusive Nacho Fries about a month ago in January 2019. But now, Taco Bell is totally upping the French fry ante and cranking the heat with a flavorful new item called Steak Rattlesnake Fries... and TBH, I am thrilled. According to a Taco Bell press release sent to Elite Daily, the dish features a base of seasoned, crispy French fries, which are topped with marinated steak and nacho cheese sauce. All of that is drizzled in creamy jalapeño sauce as well as spicy jalapeños, so it goes without saying that this order is only made for the toughest of the tough.

Courtesy Of Taco Bell

Luckily, your wallet won't take much of a hit once the Steak Rattlesnake Fries hit Taco Bell menus on Feb. 28. In fact, an entire serving of these babies will only cost you $2.99, according to the press release. And if you'd like to make it more of a meal, you also order Steak Rattlesnake Fries "burrito-style." The "burrito-style" Steak Rattlesnake Fries come wrapped in a soft, warm tortilla for no extra cost. That sounds like a feast for the books, if you ask me.

Courtesy Of Taco Bell

Oh my... these are legitimately making me hungry right now.

You may remember last summer in August 2018, when Taco Bell first tested Rattle Snake Fries in Columbus, Ohio. If you weren't living in the monumental Midwestern capital, though, you were most likely SOL. So it's a relief the spicy snacks are about to be available in participating U.S. restaurants for a limited time as of Feb. 28. For real — I've never been so excited.

Hopefully, if these are popular, the chain will consider a national release of Reaper Ranch Fries. Named after the world’s hottest pepper called the Caroline Reaper, they were even spicier than the Rattlesnake fries. They were drizzled in a spicy Reaper Pepper sauce and a mild, creamy ranch sauce, and were available from Aug. 16 through mid-September 2018 at select Cincinnati, Ohio, locations. Maybe this is a sign that I should move to the Midwest.

After wishing on many stars, I'm overjoyed to say that Taco Bell's Steak Rattlesnake Fries will soon be available to spice-lovers throughout the U.S. As the only snake I will ever love, the dish is basically guaranteed to turn up the heat. Here's a pro tip, though: Make sure to keep a glass of water by your side, because these are for sure hot, hot, hot.