Taco Bell's Nacho Fries Are Coming Back To The Menu So Soon For The Best Snack Ever

Everybody has their go-to fast food order, whether it's Burger King's Whopper, one of Chipotle's Burrito Bowls, or simply a small side of McDonald's French fries. Mine, however, happens to be Taco Bell's highly exclusive Nacho Fries. I was absolutely devastated when Nacho Fries left T-Bell menus, and between you and me, I've been longingly awaiting their return ever since. And if you, too, are awaiting that cheesy seasoned goodness, you might be wondering if they're ever coming back. Well, Taco Bell's Nacho Fries are coming back to the menu. Plus, you won't have to wait long to get your hands on them, because your favorite bite is returning so soon.

Attention, my fellow fry-lovin' friends, I have some very, very good news for each and every one of you. Back by popular demand is everyone's favorite side dish, snack food, and — TBH — my lifeline: Nacho Fries. You heard that right, that steaming plate of fried, seasoned potatoes drenched in ooey gooey cheese sauce is officially making its way back to Taco Bell menus nationwide as of Thursday, Jan. 24, according to the press release, to celebrate of exactly one year since they were first released. I don't know about you, but I seriously cannot wait... and it looks like Twitter feels exactly the same way.

As you can see, each and every Taco Bell fan, fry enthusiast, and potato kween out there in the Twitterverse is totally and utterly hyped about this... and rightfully so, I might add. Honestly, this is the best news I've heard all year.

Oh, and I haven't even revealed the very best part. This Friday, Jan. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (local time), participating Taco Bell restaurants throughout the U.S. will be giving out free portions of Nacho Fries while supplies last, according to the press release. I know, it's wild, isn't it? It'll be completely random, though — apparently, they're only going to "unsuspecting" customers.

There is a downside, though. It turns out this glorious nosh won't be around forever. In fact, according to the press release, they'll only be available for a limited time, while supplies last. I wish it weren't so, but just like their last release in 2018, they won't be here long, so get 'em while they're hot.

Courtesy Of Taco Bell

If you didn't give Nacho Fries a shot back in 2018, you're probably a little bit curious as to what they taste like. Coming from someone who's had — well — quite a few Nacho Fries, they're crispy, a little spicy, and they blend impeccably with the creamy side of nacho cheese. They taste great drenched in the chain's signature diablo sauce, and let me tell you, they leave a lasting impression. In fact, I think about them all. The. Time.

In my personal opinion, Taco Bell's Nacho Fries are really, really hard to beat. I truly could not be happier that they're finally returning to menus once again, because honestly, very few things can surpass that bold Tex Mex seasoning and warm nacho cheese. I'm seriously crossing my fingers to be blessed with a free bag this Friday... er, Fry-Day (get it?).