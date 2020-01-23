Taco Bell announced a brand new version of Nacho Fries that turns up the heat on the OG snack. Taco Bell's new Buffalo Chicken Nacho Fries are essentially the Nacho Fries you know and love decked out in some spicy extras. They're only available for a limited time, so you'll want to make your way to a Taco Bell to try out this spicy upgrade once they hit menus at the end of January.

Taco Bell's brand new Buffalo Chicken Nacho Fries are bringing the heat with a new take on the OG Nacho Fries. The new Buffalo Chicken Nacho Fries will appear on Taco Bell menus nationwide at participating locations beginning Thursday, Jan. 30, which is when the original Nacho Fries also return. This is the first time T-Bell has included buffalo sauce on its menu.

Nacho Fries first made their debut in January 2018, coming and going from the menu, but keeping a special place in customers' hearts. For fans, the new Buffalo Chicken Nacho Fries might steal the spotlight. This new snack features seasoned fries topped with a combination of shredded cheddar cheese, nacho cheese sauce, shredded chicken, reduced fat sour cream, and pico de gallo, but the star of the show is the buffalo sauce drizzle.

Courtesy of Taco Bell

You can get the new Buffalo Chicken Nacho Fries a la carte or in a burrito for $2.99 each. The OG Nacho Fries will be sold a la carte for $1.39, but you'll also be able to get them in a box with a Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, Crunchy Taco, and a medium drink in a $5 box. Prices and availability vary by location, so it's best to verify that your local Taco Bell will be carrying these.

Taco Bell says Nacho Fries are one of the best-selling items to date, and the brand has previously launched spiced-up versions as limited-time offerings, like the Steak Rattlesnake Fries and the Reaper Ranch Fries.

Taco Bell first announced the comeback of the Nacho Fries on Twitter on Jan. 8, already getting a ton of fans stanning the return.

Bringing back the Nacho Fries was enough to get fans excited, but the new Buffalo Chicken Nacho Fries might just change the game. They'll only be available for a limited time, though, so make sure to make it count before they disappear from Taco Bell's menu.