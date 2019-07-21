If I had to pick one thing I had to eat for the rest of my life — with no other food or snacks available to me — I would hands-down pick French fries. There are a lot of reasons to love French fries, like how snackable and savory they are, and a lot of different kinds of french fries to love, like shoestring fries, steak fries, crinkle cut fries, and curly fries. But my favorite way to eat French fries is with a bunch of toppings, which is why Taco Bell's new Steak Reaper Ranch Fries are an absolute dream come true.

Steak Reaper Ranch Fries were originally introduced on Taco Bell menus in Cincinnati, Ohio but are now available for fans of the fast food chain nationwide, according to a July 11 email from Taco Bell. The Reaper Fries come with a bed of seasoned French fries and are topped with marinated steak, nacho cheese sauce, Reaper Ranch sauce, sour cream, and tomatoes. Plus, expect some spiciness from from the fries' namesake, the Carolina Reaper pepper. For those who feel like they can handle the heat, the bold Reaper Fries cost $3.49. If you want them in burrito form, you can snag the menu item wrapped in a flour tortilla for $2.99.

Courtesy of Taco Bell

The hot and spicy Reaper Ranch Fries aren't the only new menu item at Taco Bell. If you live in Chicago, Illinois, you can enjoy another fries-based dish at Taco Bell — the Vampire Steaked Fries. This dish comes with a bed of seasoned fries topped with marinated steak, nacho cheese sauce, shredded cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, and Vampire sauce, a spicy and savory sauce made with flavors of garlic and jalapeños. Guests can order the dish for $3.49 or get it in burrito form for $2.99 for a limited time.

Courtesy of Taco Bell

In Memphis, Tennessee, Taco Bell is serving up a different kind of French fry dish from the Steak Reaper Ranch Fries or the Vampire Steak Fries — Buffalo Chicken Nacho Fries. This test menu item features a bed of seasoned fries topped with shredded chicken, tangy buffalo sauce, nacho cheese sauce, shredded cheddar cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo. The Buffalo Chicken Ranch can be purchased in platter or burrito form at Memphis Taco Bell locations for $2.99.

Courtesy of Taco Bell

The last new French-fry based menu item, called the Loaded Taco Fries, is being tested in Toledo, Ohio. The Loaded Taco fries combine the flavors of Taco Bell's Crunchy Taco and Nacho Fries for a brand-new menu item. The dish features a bed of seasoned French fries topped with nacho cheese sauce, seasoned beef, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, crunchy red strips, and sour cream. The Loaded Taco Fries will be available topped or in a burrito for $2.99.

Courtesy of Taco Bell

Like the Steak Reaper Ranch Fries, it's possible that the dishes limited to Chicago, Memphis, and Toledo will become nationwide offerings down the line. All four menu items will be available in their respective markets until mid-August, per the Taco Bell email, so snag all this French fry-based deliciousness while you can.