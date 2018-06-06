Do you know what would make Taco Bell runs a lot better? Rosé. Don't get me wrong: Taco Bell is perfect the way it is, but I think a boozy bev' would compliment my Crunchwrap Supreme pretty nicely. If you agree, you'll be happy to hear that the company has introduced a rosé-infused frozen drink that'll make your next visit so much sweeter. Yup, you read that correctly: Taco Bell's Berry Frosé Twisted Freeze is being tested, and it's the drink your summer needs. I mean, c'mon, would you rather "rosé all day" anywhere else? It's time to liv más, my friends.

Before you get too excited and grab your wallet in pursuit of the nearest Taco Bell, you should probably know this key detail: The Berry Frosé Twisted Freeze is only being served at two locations at the moment. Only lucky customers at Taco Bell Cantinas in Newport Beach, California and Dearborn, Chicago, Illinois will get to sip on their frosé while snacking on their favorite Taco Bell delicacies. As someone living on the other side of the country, I'm pretty jealous. I guess I'll just have to wait patiently and hope that the Taco Bells in my neighborhood hop on the rosé train this summer.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell's Berry Frosé Twisted Freeze is indeed alcoholic. The 16-ounce cup is made with 2 ounces of Charles & Charles rosé wine, so make sure you're at least 21 years old before you order it. According to a press release, the Charles & Charles rosé is blended with berry flavors in order to create the Berry Frosé Twisted Freeze, and the result is a "strawberry-forward" frozen drink. Again, I'd love to pair this bev' with my Taco Bell order, and I'm super salty that I can't travel across the country ASAP to do so.

However, if you do live near one of the Taco Bell Cantinas that are selling the boozy drink, you should probably know how much money you're going to have to pay for it. Since there's rosé involved, it's a little pricier than your average side soda — but in my opinion, it's so worth it. If you visit the Taco Bell Cantina in Newport Beach, California, a Frosé Twisted Freeze will cost you $7.99. If you stop by the Dearborn, Chicago, Illinois location, you'll only have to pay $5.49, per a press release.

(In my opinion, adding rosé to your Taco Bell order is priceless — but I digress.)

For those of you living in cities that aren't serving Taco Bell's Berry Frosé Twisted Freeze, fear not: You can still try it, but it'll take a little bit of planning. You can always take a road trip to Cali or Illinois and stop at one of the Taco Bell Cantinas that are selling it. Heck, the drink will be available all summer, which means you still have time to plan your frosé getaway. But if you do visit one of Taco Bell's Cantinas for a Berry Frosé Twisted Freeze, make sure you have a designated driver or an Uber ride home. There's still alcohol in these drinks, remember?

Once you plan your frosé getaway, you'll definitely want to brainstorm some frosé Instagram captions for your Berry Frosé Twisted Freeze IG post. Whether you write "frosé is bae" or "frosé the day away," I'm sure your followers will be intrigued by the new drink. I'm hoping it'll get so much hype that Taco Bell will bring it to more locations throughout the country — but until then, I'll have to settle with booze-less Taco Bell trips. For all of you who get to try Taco Bell's Berry Frosé Twisted Freeze, drink responsibly.