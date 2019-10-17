Remember hearing about all of the Taco Bell fare that was released exclusively at the Taco Bell Hotel this past summer? The limited-time resort experience was one that many were envious of. Obviously, there was limited availability and the hotel pop-up in Palm Springs sold out in minutes. Well, even if you missed out on the resort and its amazing Taco Bell food creations, you may be able to make up for it very soon, since Taco Bell's Baja Blast Birthday Freeze is coming to locations nationwide.

Back in August 2019, a Taco Bell pop-up resort called The Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel & Resort, opened its doors in Palm Springs. Those who were lucky enough to get a reservation were able to taste some Taco Bell food and drink items that made everyone envious, like the new celebratory take on the OG Mountain Dew Baja Blast. The special drink was released to mark 15 years of the Baja Blast. Apparently, it is just like the original version, but it also has colorful candy confetti pieces.

Thankfully, Taco Bell still wants to celebrate 15 years of the Baja Blast, and the company wants to do it at a Taco Bell near you. On the official menu, the Baja Blast Birthday Freeze is *gasp* listed and available. I even went as far to check my location, just to see if I could run down the street and buy one when I'm off work. Well, it's true. Plain as day, this special, limited-edition drink is on Taco Bell's menu. It's so Instagrammable, it's not even funny.

According to a Taco Bell representative, the Baja Blast Birthday Freeze is available for a limited time as of Thursday, Oct. 17. You can find the Baja Blast Birthday Freeze in both a regular and a large size, with the regular is selling for $2.49 and the large starting at $2.79. Keep in mind prices may vary based on your location. For example, my location listed the large for $2.69. Looking for a deal? You can also score one of these for $1 during the daily Taco Bell Happy Hour from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.

The official item description for the Baja Blast Birthday Freeze lets you know you can expect the OG flavor of the Baja Blast Freeze with "candies sprinkled throughout the icy deliciousness." Sounds like as good of a birthday celebration as any.

Taco Bell has been up to some other cool endeavors besides bringing you the Baja Birthday Blast that was last seen at the Taco Bell Hotel. The company just announced Oct. 16 that its teaming up with Xbox to do a fun giveaway. According to Taco Bell's official press release, if you order a Taco Bell Double Chalupa Box starting on Oct. 17, you will have the chance to win an Xbox One X Eclipse Limited Edition Bundle, which comes with Taco Bell's ring sound at startup, a new Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, and a six-month Game Pass Ultimate Membership. And according to the release, a Taco Bell fan will win one of these approximately every 10 minutes from Oct. 17 through Nov. 23.

You can also get an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership for two weeks if you order the Double Chalupa box online or with the Taco Bell app — which means anyone who does this will automatically get one, until supplies run out. Sounds like a good excuse to start eating those chalupas, right? Not that you need one.

Right now, though, I'm a little more concerned with how long the Taco Bell Baja Blast Birthday Freeze will be available at Taco Bell. It just says "ultra" limited edition, which means it won't be here forever. My advice: grab one ASAP.