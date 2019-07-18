If you're a Taco Bell enthusiast who acted fast, you might've scored a reservation at the company's upcoming resort in Palm Springs, California. As you could imagine, the Taco Bell-themed hotel sold out within minutes, which means only the luckiest taco lovers were able to grab their spots. If you're one of those people, you'll be able to enjoy taco-inspired amenities and an impressive food menu that'll make you hungry AF. In fact, food and drinks at The Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel & Resort include meals that'll take your faves to the next level.

Of course, those of you who are going to the resort will witness the delicacies in person — but since not everyone will be there, I'll talk about a few standout meals. On Thursday, July 18, Taco Bell released more deets about the food that'll be sold on-site, and everything on the menu sounds (and looks) delicious. Take the Avocado Toast-ada, for instance. According to a press release from Taco Bell, the meal is served on "local multigrain toast" with breakfast radish, diablo puffs, chipotle-seasoned sorghum, and, of course, avocado.

In other words, Taco Bell is bringing avocado toast to the next level, and I'm so here for it.

Courtesy of Taco Bell

That's not all, though. Another meal that'll be offered at The Bell is the Toasted Cheddar Club, which, according to the company, is made with "hand-breaded crispy chicken," sharp cheddar cheese, avocado, jalapeño bacon, aioli, lettuce and tomato. It's also served with a side of Taco Bell's famous Nacho Fries, which takes the entire sandwich to the next level.

Yup, I'd definitely ask for more fries with that.

Courtesy of Taco Bell

An additional meal that'll be served at the resort is the Fire Chip Chilaquiles platter, which takes regular nachos to the next level. According to Taco Bell, those chips are served with Mexican crema, queso fresco, pico de gallo, and charred tomatillo salsa. Then, they're topped off with a fried egg.

It's pretty much the perfect appetizer for anyone who loves a good nacho platter (aka me).

Courtesy of Taco Bell

Believe it or not, those are only a few examples of meals that'll be available at The Bell. In addition to those dishes, the resort will offer Taco Bell classics and unreleased test items, per the company's press release. In other words, guests who are staying over will be totally set on the food front.

Rene Pisciotti is the in-house chef who developed The Bell's tasty menu, and he talked about the offerings in a press release. Pisciotti said, "From welcome beverages to room service build-your-own breakfast tacos and surprises throughout, many of which feature local ingredients like our Horchata-Date Smoothie, we’re curating the ultimate Taco Bell food experience."

Courtesy of Taco Bell

What's a good meal without a good beverage, though, am I right? Apparently, The Bell is also offering delicious drinks on-site, like the Baja Blast Birthday Freeze. The festive beverage will be available at the "Freeze Lounge," which is a room inspired by T-Bell's iconic Baja Blast, per the company.

It sounds like a pretty cool place to chill (literally).

Courtesy of Taco Bell

Again, these menu items and drinks will be available at The Bell when it's open from Aug. 9 to 12. If you weren't able to reserve a room (same), you'll have to settle for the OG Taco Bell menu in your town. That's definitely not a bad thing, though.