When Taco Bell first announced its ~exclusive hotel~ back in May 2019, you most likely started dreaming about what it might look like. Would the rooms would be equipped with taco vending machines? Will there be a pool filled to the brim with fire sauce? The brand didn't give away too many details at the time, however, sneak-peak photos of the rooms and pool were just released, and they're so fire. So, if you haven't already seen these photos of The Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel & Resort, they look truly dreamy.

Like I said, Taco Bell announced its first-ever hotel called The Bell last month, but not too many details were revealed in the initial announcement. Lavish breakfasts, poolside cocktails, and exclusive bites were mentioned, along with Taco Bell-themed decor, a salon, and — of course — a gift shop that would offer exclusive apparel.

But now that customers will be able to start making reservations as of Thursday, June 27 at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET), according to Taco Bell, the chain is giving interested hotel guests a preview of what the resort will look like. And, trust me: The photos do not disappoint, especially the snapshots of the bedrooms.

Courtesy Of Taco Bell

Courtesy Of Taco Bell

According to the press release, the hotel has over 70 rooms for available for reservations, with four different room options. You'll be able to choose from a king bed room with a standard view, a king bed room with a pool view, a with double queen bed room with a standard view, and a with double queen bed room with a pool view. So, it's really up to you which room sounds best for your Taco Bell getaway.

Taco Bell also released a snapshot of the pool, which looks like the relaxation spot of my dreams.

Courtesy Of Taco Bell

As you probably imagined, the pool is decked out with Fire Sauce packet pool floats (which are bound to make for some pretty fire Instagrams). And, according to the press release, they are going to show "dive-in movies," which are presumably movie screenings which are viewable from the pool.

Like I said, you'll be able to book a room on the hotel’s website as of June 27. According to the press release, first check-in will take place on August 8, and final check-out will be on August 12. There is no minimum night stay, and rooms cost upwards of $169 per night. Since space is very limited and it will only be open for a total of four days, rooms will be available on a first come, first serve basis, and you'll want to make sure you book ASAP — no Taco Bell fiend would want to miss out on this.

In the press release, Taco Bell’s Senior Director of Retail Engagement and Experience, Jennifer Arnoldt, said the hotel embodies the Taco Bell brand in every way possible, from the rooms to the pool.

According to the press release, Arnoldt said:

The hotel draws on Taco Bell’s vibrant palette to create a unique and flavor-filled destination that is the ultimate expression of the brand, unlike anything the brand has done before. We’re excited to give a peek into Taco Bell’s first hotel that is truly Taco Bell luxury at a value as we evolve how fans can celebrate with the brand this summer and beyond.

Based on the photos, The Bell looks like a spicy opportunity you won't want to miss. So, if you're looking to live más this summer, definitely start planning your summer vacay now.