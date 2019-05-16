Whether you tend to crave Doritos Locos Tacos as a midnight snack, or if Baja Blasts are your go-to hangover cure, Taco Bell delicacies always manage to come in clutch when you need them most. And while the Cantinas have totally upgraded the entire taco-eating experience, the chain is completely upping the ante even more, by unveiling a luxurious taco-themed resort. Yes, you heard that correctly — now you can stay at Taco Bell Hotel & Resort, The Bell, for a limited time in Palm Springs, California. It'll make for the most epic of foodie getaways.

In my opinion, most ideal vacations include cocktails, a swimming pool, a ton of really, really good food — and most importantly — a little R&R. And if you're looking to get in on all of that this summer, look no further than Palm Springs' newest limited-time resort, The Bell.

The Bell will maintain a Taco Bell theme, according to the press release, serving up spicy, lavish breakfasts, poolside cocktails, and exclusive, never-before-tasted bites. Your room, as well as the rest of the resort will be decorated with Taco Bell-themed art, and once you're done soaking up the sun and eating your heart out, you'll want to stop by the gift shop, which offers highly exclusive Taco Bell apparel. If you would rather take a day to freshen up, however, there will be an on-site salon that offers nail art, fades, and even hair braiding. TBH, it sounds like a dream come true, and the only way I'd ever want to "live más."

Courtesy Of Taco Bell

In the press release, Taco Bell’s Chief Global Brand Officer, Marisa Thalberg, said the chain is beyond excited to integrate the Taco Bell brand into a full lifestyle experience. The Bell is set to express Taco Bell's brand in every way possible.

According to the press release, Thalberg said:

The Bell stands to be the biggest expression of the Taco Bell lifestyle to date. It will be fun, colorful, flavorful and filled with more than what our fans might expect. Also, just like some of our most sought-after food innovation, this hotel brings something entirely new for lucky fans to experience and enjoy.

You'll be excited to hear that doors to The Bell are opening quite soon. You will officially be able to book your stay as of June 2019, for getaways starting August 9, 2019, according to the press release. It will only be open for five days, however, so you'll want to book as soon as you possibly can, with info on booking coming in the next few weeks. If you don't get a room before they're all booked, though, no worries — there will be exclusive resort wear line from The Bell that will officially go on sale in August.

As a lifelong foodie and avid Taco Bell enthusiast, I'm always looking for ways to highlight food and culinary experiences on every trip I book. And it looks like The Bell almost entirely focuses on having the culinary experience of your life. Whether you decide to spend your days lounging by the pool, or if you would rather get a major makeover is entirely up to you. Either way, I know your trip will be straight-up fire sauce.