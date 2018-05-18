As of May 20, it is officially Gemini season, baby. Time to open your mind, loosen up, and embrace all the fun that this little thing called life has to offer. It's when the sun is in Gemini that everyone begins to shimmer with optimism. We put the negative thoughts to rest, set aside our differences with others, and revel in the clever and dazzling wit that's always at the tip of our tongues. Those born under this curious air sign are interested in learning more about everything they come across, including you. They'll make you feel like the shiniest gem of a human being they've ever met and then ask for your hand as they invite you on a magic carpet ride. When Gemini season 2018 begins, it's time to let your favorite Gemini lead the way.

Despite how wonderful they are, Geminis are used to the rest of the astrology world hating on their brilliance. They've been called two-faced, fake, and superficial b*tches who meddle in people's affairs for the fun of it. Well, a Gemini has only one response to these shocking accusations: "Don't hate the player, hate the game." At the end of the day, a Gemini doesn't need anyone's approval to believe in their own awesomeness. They're on such a high level that they don't expect those below them to understand how they roll.

As you can imagine, the list of swoon-worthy Gemini celebrities is simply endless. We've got Angelina Jolie, Lana Del Rey, Paul McCartney, Mary Kate & Ashley Olsen, Prince, Marilyn Monroe, Natalie Portman...

And, of course, we can't forget Kanye West and Donald J. Trump.

They’re Beyond Charismatic

A Gemini can ease their way into any social situation and maneuver through it with ease. No matter how intimidating their audience may be, they know how to keep their nerves together before communicating clearly and effectively. This makes them talented public speakers who thrive when given the opportunity to voice their truth. They also have a way with words, making them skilled writers as well.

They Know A Little Bit About Everything

They're always hungry for more knowledge and when given the opportunity to learn something new, they'll dive right in. Conversations with a Gemini are always stimulating because they have something interesting to say, no matter what the topic is. They tend to have lots of different hobbies and interests, and they're extremely fast learners when they start something new.

They’re Naturally Funny

Spending quality time with a Gemini is always a blast because they're natural comedians. They're always looking for the funny in life and they can't help but make a joke out of something. This can be infuriating to someone who's in a serious mood but I'd bet money that a Gemini could make anyone crack a smile, no matter what the circumstances are.

They Can Relate To Anyone

A Gemini has loads of friends from so many different walks of life. This is because they're some of the least judgmental people around and they won't avoid getting to know someone simply because they have nothing in common. On the contrary, a Gemini will find something that they have in common and forge a very unlikely friendship.

They’re Both Extraverted And Introverted

For how outgoing a Gemini seems on the surface, they're not desperate to keep up with all the latest and greatest social events. In fact, they definitely require alone time in order to recharge from constantly being on the move. Contrary to popular belief, a Gemini loves their own company and could easily remain entertained all by themselves.

They Know All The Latest Gossip

A Gemini always has the latest scoop and they're always in the mood to spill some tea with their closest friends. While it's never a good idea to talk behind people's backs, a Gemini will indulge anyone who's interesting in having a cathartic session of gossip. With a Gemini, you don't need to pretend you're too good for that sh*t.

They’re Receptive To New Ideas

Geminis are some of the least narrow-minded people around (usually). Never married to an opinion, their perspectives are always growing, morphing, and changing. A Gemini is always seeking the purest form of the truth and they realize that it could take an entire lifetime to find.

They Have An Uplifting Presence

If you want to spice things up at any social event, you'd better make sure a Gemini will be in attendance. They know how to break the ice, put everyone in a good mood, and get the party started. No matter how boring a situation may be, a Gemini knows just how to turn things around and create some excitement. Even when you're in the worst mood, a Gemini will somehow be able to make you laugh.

They’re Clever & Quick-witted

The people who have the best comebacks and the wittiest remarks are almost always Geminis. They're wordsmiths from the minute they're born and if you ask them how they always have so many clever things to say, they'll tell you that they don't even know where it comes from. The wordplay just rolls off their tongues.

They’re Extremely Multifaceted

You will never fully understand a Gemini personality because there are so many sides to them that it can honestly be dizzying. They're the furthest thing from predictable. People who are close to Geminis discover knew things about them all the time, even if they've known each other for years. With a Gemini by your side, life will never be boring.