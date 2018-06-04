Tiny sunglasses, lucite earrings, strappy heels, oversized earrings—by now, you're probably well versed in the accessories that are about to be everywhere. I've got an another one to add to your roster: summer 2018 fashion trends include locket necklaces, so if you're not a fan of statement jewelry and oversized everything, you're in luck.

Growing up, I cherished a little gold heart locket that was engraved with my initials. On the inside, one side of it held a photo of my best friend, Jessi, while the other held a photo of me, myself, and I. Real good to know I was practicing self-love (read: narcissism) early on! There's something special about lockets—they're one piece of jewelry that tends to be super specific to their wearer because of what's inside of them. Photos, trinkets, quotes—I've seen many different things stored inside of them. They're like super chic secret keepers and come in an array of shapes, sizes, colors, and styles. Wear them alone for a super minimal accessory look or layer them with other delicate charm necklaces for something a bit punchier.

Below, a roundup of some of the coolest locket styles around. Some are engrave-able and others feature colorful decorative designs, while a bevy of classic styles are also included.

Simple Pleasure

This gold locket necklace features a simple oval charm with tiny etched detailing. Open it up to store a few special photos inside or simply wear it for the fashion statement.

Petal in the Metal

A gorgeous vintage-inspired design, this locket features a royal blue resin base that's been decorated with a delicate flower motif. Brass and gold hardwares add more pops of color—it would be the perfect necklace to wear with a printed blue floral dress.

Double the Love

Two hearts are better than one! This layered locket necklace features two charms—one plain heart, one that's engraved—and diamond-studded chains. It's the perfect piece of jewelry for a fancy night out and will look like you put in twice the effort.

Good Fortune

Write down a wish you hope comes true, put it in this cute fortune cookie locket, and see what happens. Your dreams might just manifest!

Call Me By My Name

This classic silver locket can be engraved with the letter of your choice—it's truly personal style at its best.

Heart of Gold

I love this locket for its truly vintage feel. The tiny engravings of a heart and a flower add a cool touch of detail, while it's elongated chain would make it the perfect piece to layer with.

Super Buzzed

This has to be my favorite locket of the bunch. I love the contrast of the silver and gold metals and the bee detail gives it this cool grandma-ish feel. I'd wear it with every sundress ever or with an LBD for a night out.

Mirror, Mirror

Does this not remind you of the mirror that the evil queen looked into in Sleeping Beauty? It's got a cool gothic appeal to it thanks to its twisted frame while the double chain detail adds a cool unique touch.

Whatever You Like

A super simple and totally engraveable option. Get your entire name on it or that of your best friend. It's the perfect gift—for yourself or someone else.

Beach Babe

Don't be fooled, the biggest charm on this beachy necklace doubles as an openable locket. With it's unique link chain, metal and gem charms, and dropped design, this necklace is certainly the statement one of the bunch. A tiny piece of sea glass would be the perfect thing for the locket to hold.