On March 5, 2019, Mercury will enter retrograde for the first of three times this year, meaning you can expect to feel like you’re living in an actual time warp, again, and again, and again. Now, from what I understand, Mercury entering retrograde can be quite the murky experience — full of brain fog, miscommunications, and blasts from the past interrupting your present. In a nutshell: Mercury’s going to cause some chaos over the next few weeks, but there’s no need to panic. See, the AstroTwins created a Mercury Retrograde Survival Kit with Suja, comprised of yummy, calming juices to sip on while the planets spin out of control. And since none of what’s about to ensue sounds like a planetary party that I, nor anyone, would willingly attend, I’ll drink to this delicious alternative.

Before I introduce you to the genius that is a juice line for peace of mind while the planets do their thing, you should probably know what said “thing” is. Unless you follow and understand astrology to a T (and if you do, please teach me your ways), you might not know what it even means for Mercury — or any planet for that matter — to be in retrograde. To find out, I reached out to none other than The AstroTwins themselves, Ophira and Tali Edut, for clarification.

So here’s what’s actually going on up in space RN: According to the AstroTwins, essentially, as the Earth completes its orbit around the sun, it periodically (between three and four times a year) outpaces Mercury. So what that means is, from our vantage point on Earth, it “appears as though Mercury is moving backward in its orbit,” the sisters tell Elite Daily.

To put it into perspective, the AstroTwins compare the circumstances to a fast-moving train passing by a slower one: The planet that’s being passed (Mercury) appears to stop and move backward during the retrograde, they explain, and because Mercury is associated with technology, travel, communication, and information, “these things also go 'backward' during the retrograde, which can sow quite a lot of cosmic chaos down here.” Sounds stellar, right? Yeah, I didn’t think so, either.

Unfortunately, it gets worse, because not only is Mercury in retrograde, it’s retrograding in Pisces. Again, if you aren’t up on your astrology lingo, you might be scratching your head a little here. Basically, what you need to know is that when Mercury retrograde is in Pisces, the event can cause you to think less clearly, lose focus, and maybe even start to reevaluate your morals, the people in your life, and where you stand on things in general. Fasten your seat-belts, friends, because from now until March 28, life is going to be one big, bumpy ride.

At this point, you may be thinking, "OK, so we’re screwed. What’s juice got to do with it?" Well, knowing that Mercury was about to dive headfirst into Pisces territory while in retrograde, the AstroTwins tell me that their partnership with Suja Juice couldn’t have come at a more perfect time.

“Suja found out that we were fans of their juice and sent us a selection to try, which we loved,” the sisters explain. “We got into a conversation of different ways that juice can be related to astrology, and we came up with a kit to help deal with the stress of Mercury Retrograde — which was easy since the various juices have different healing properties.”

As I’m sure you can imagine, judging by all the trouble Mercury’s about to get itself into (and drag you along for), Mercury retrograde depletes energy. Suja Juices, the AstroTwins point out, can restore it. “Pisces is a water sign, so during this retrograde, we need to keep our H2O levels up,” they tell Elite Daily, which is why, paired with the many vitamins and nutrients these juices can offer, Suja products are the perfect staples to keep you cool, calm, and collected while the rest of the universe spins off-kilter.

The Suja X AstroTwins Mercury Retrograde Survival Kit is a limited-edition package, and it's currently available at SujaJuice.com for $75. The kit is comprised of six Suja juices: Energy Shot (coffee fruit and reishi), Uber Greens (a blend of cucumber, celery, grapefruit, green chard, green leaf lettuce, lemon, kale, spinach, parsley, peppermint tea, and spearmint tea), Digestion Shot (ginger, apple cider vinegar, camu camu, ginseng, and live probiotics), Probiotic Watermelon (watermelon, lemon, lime, and vegan probiotics), Immunity Shot (turmeric, ginger camu camu, echinacea, and live probiotics), and Lemon Love (freshly-squeezed lemon with a hint of spice). TBH, it is a lot of bang for your buck, but if you’re not willing to shell out $75 for juice, no worries — each drink is available for individual purchase, so you can buy what you need, when you need it.

"It’s two steps forward, one step back while Mercury’s in reverse, and all those do-overs can get exhausting," the AstroTwins tell Elite Daily. By drinking any one of their most coveted Suja Juices while Mercury's in retrograde, the idea is that you can nourish your body and your mind with leafy greens, probiotics, and immune-boosting ingredients, to combat any negative side effects you might experience. It's worth the try, right?