If you've recently become enamored with all things concerning the upcoming royal wedding, then join the club. The nuptials between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to take place in a little more than a month from now, on May 19, 2018 in London — so you should start the plans for a viewing party ASAP. Yes, you'll have to get up a little earlier than you'd like to on a Saturday morning to watch the ceremony live on television, but it'll be so worth it when you have Strongbow's newest offering that is perfect for any royal family aficionado. Strongbow's Royal Rosé Teacup Sets are here, and they'll have you sipping like a princess as you watch Prince Harry and Markle say "I do."

Strongbow has noticed the recent infatuation with the royal family, and the hard cider company is tapping into its "125-year British lineage and a coveted Royal warrant" to offer Americans a chance to "experience rosé the UK way," per a press release. The number-one hard cider brand in England is offering these limited-edition Royal Rosé Teacup Sets just in time for next month's royal wedding. Jessica Robinson, Vice President of Portfolio Brands, shared in the press release how excited the brand is to offer this limited-edition tea set. She said,

We are thrilled to introduce a new way to drink rosé with Rosé Apple and a spirited take on tea time with our Royal Rosé Teacup Sets.

Each set comes with a specially designed teacup, saucer, and a mail-in rebate with which you can buy a package of Rosé Apple (there's no alcohol in the tea set) — and it's all wrapped in a black case fashioned in the manner of a wedding invitation. It'll be like you're (almost) there with the rest of the royal wedding goers.

Strongbow didn't package just any tea set, though, they tapped famed British designer Stanley Chow to create the elegant designs that are available online for $100 per set. $100 might seem pricey at first, but Chow's designs are chic and whimsical with Strongbow's iconic apple featured on the both saucer and teacup.

The teacup has two apples on the front joined together by and arrow, and Chow explained in the press release how the design has a dual meaning by "representing the ingredients in rosé cider and expressing the love and union between the soon-to-be newlyweds." The teacup also has gold finishes on the handle and the bottom, and it comes complete with a clear stem to give your teacup the look of a wine glass. It's seriously cute and will make for the perfect royal wedding day Instagram post.

This Royal Rosé Teacup Set isn't all buttoned up, though. The saucer design features an apple with a crown, and Chow shared in the press release that this fun detail "added a bit of British fantasy by putting a royal crown jauntily cocked to the side of an apple on the saucer." You can definitely channel your own British fantasy as you sip from this teacup set.

Robinson said in the press release that Strongbow's latest drink offering comes at the perfect time for Americans keeping up with the royal family. She shared in the press release, "Through the union of our British heritage and a modern twist on rosé, we are marrying two of America’s latest obsessions just in time for the fairytale Royal Wedding this spring."

Basically, if you've been keeping up with all the reported design details of Markle's wedding dress as you stock up on your favorite rosé, then this Royal Rosé Teacup Set is exactly what you need. When it comes to the taste of rosé hard cider, the press release describes Rosé Apple as having "layers of light, bubbly and fruity flavor," and the semi-dry cider is called "a cheerful and refreshing take on rosé wine."

Even though U.S. viewers of the royal nuptials will have to watch it in the early morning hours, the time of the wedding ceremony in London is 12 p.m., so you should be able to have at least one celebratory toast to the couple with your Rosé Apple, right? Enjoying a pre-noon libation is up to you (as long as you're 21 years or older), but whether you toast with hard cider or English tea, the Royal Rosé Teacup Set is here to help you celebrate the newlyweds in UK style.