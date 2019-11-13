There's no better reminder that the holiday season is in full swing than the moments when you warm up with a tasty Peppermint Mocha. To make your holiday celebrations a little lighter on your wallet, you can head over to Starbucks' Nov. 14 Happy Hour. From 2 p.m. until 7 p.m., you'll be able to score a sweet BOGO drink deal to ring in the holiday season.

Starbucks shared details about the company's semi-weekly happy hour in a news release on Nov. 11. The chain recently revamped its happy hour deals, and on Thursday, Nov. 14, you can take advantage of a sweet buy-one-get-one offer from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. local time.

During the special event, when you order any grande or larger handcrafted beverage — including holiday beverages — you'll receive a drink of equal or lesser value for free. To get the deal, just download Starbucks app, where you'll be able to access the offer. Of course, if you miss the deal and have your coveted reusable red cup for this year's holiday offer, you can also take advantage of Starbucks' red cup deal, which saves you 50 cents on a grande holiday drink from 2 p.m. until close through Jan. 7.

If you didn't get the red cup on Nov. 7, you're unfortunately out of luck, but you can still take advantage of the BOGO happy hour deal on Thursday.

While you're in line at Starbucks this season, check out the company's new festive mugs and reusable cups, which are currently available in participating stores in the United States and Canada. The coffee chain has plenty of holiday merch options, including unique new hot cups with ombre hues of red and pink, which you can buy for $11.95 for a pack of six 16-ounce cups. Do you always make your Toasted White Mocha an iced drink? Try the reusable cold cups with classic holiday colors and candy cane-striped reusable straws A five-pack of the 24-ounce tumblers costs $16.95.

Courtesy of Starbucks

Whether you're drinking a free holiday sip with the BOGO happy hour deal or filling your reusable holiday cup with your fave seasonal drink every morning, Starbucks is sure to keep you going this season.