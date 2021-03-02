Winter is almost over, so Starbucks is treating fans to a sweet pick-me-up to celebrate. Ahead of the changing of seasons on March 20, the company is offering a BOGO-style coupon deal through its app on March 4, giving you the chance to try some new sips or score one of your go-to favorites on the house. Here's exactly how to take advantage of Starbucks' March 2021 free drink offer, which is available for select days only.

On Thursday, March 4, anyone who's a Starbucks Rewards member will be available to take advantage of the promotion, which is available through the Starbucks app at participating locations. Here's the deal: If you use the Starbucks app to order any handcrafted beverage that's a grande or larger on March 4, you'll be sent a coupon in the app for a free drink that you can use anytime between March 10 and March 12. If you aren't a member currently or don't have the Starbucks app, you can sign up and download it for free.

Before taking advantage of the deal, keep in mind that purchases of hot brewed coffee or tea, ready-to-drink beverages, and Starbucks Reserve sips are not valid with the promotion. Once you order your qualifying drink via mobile order, Starbucks will add a coupon to your account for you to order up to a $10 drink of your choosing (except for alcoholic beverages and ready-to-drink offerings) between March 10 and March 12. If your drink order exceeds this amount, you'll need to make up the difference. You'll only be able to use this coupon one time during the three-day window, so choose your visit wisely.

Courtesy of Starbucks

If you're feeling overwhelmed by all the different drink options you can choose from, you might want to consider trying the company's new Iced Shaken Espresso line, which include the non-dairy Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso and Iced Chocolate Almondmilk Shaken Espresso as well as a classic Iced Shaken Espresso with 2% milk.

Whichever drinks you decide to order for the deal, make sure to follow the coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for takeout as of Dec. 31. When picking up your order, try to limit your exposure to others by practicing social distancing, and wear a face mask. When leaving the store and before enjoying your sip, make sure to wash or sanitize your hands.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.