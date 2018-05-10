Head’s up, coffee drinkers: Your afternoon pick-me-up is going to be a whole lot cheaper. Starbucks is back with their happy hour promotion, so you can save big on your next round of caffeine. What better way to kick off Friday eve than with discounted a cup of your favorite java blend? That’s right. On Thursday, May 10, you can order up any espresso-based drink and get it half off. There’s just one stipulation that comes with a deal this good. In order to take advantage of the promotion, you will need to be invited. No, this isn’t some kind of secret Starbucks club (OK, well, maybe it kind of is, minus the secret part) — so don’t go espresso-ing your disappointment just yet. I promise, it is not as exclusive as it sounds. Here is how you can get half off espresso drinks from Starbucks.

Your beloved cup o’ joe is about to get a steep discount starting at 3 p.m. If you are not already a Starbucks Rewards Member, you are missing out. Don’t worry; I can help you fix that. If you want to save a few pretty pennies on some much-needed midday motivation, sign up now for your very own Starbucks loyalty account. Oh, and you’ll want to download their app, too. It is available in the iOS and Google Play app stores. It really only takes a minute or two to set all of this up, so the return on your investment is that much better. I know I’ll be ready and waiting to place my order when the clock strikes 3 p.m.

Once you are all set up, flip on over to the messages folder in your Starbucks inbox to view your deal. This is where you will find your promo code to use when you go to place your order. Now, you are ready to order up an espresso-based beverage of your liking for 50 percent off of the usual cost. You can place your order using the Starbucks app, or visit your local barista in-store or in the drive-thru. That’s not a bad deal coming from a coffee giant like Starbucks. It is just one of the perks, ahem, if you will, of being a Starbucks Rewards Member.

There are several things to note about this particular Starbucks Happy Hour promotion:

The promotion is only valid at participating Starbucks locations across the country on Thursday, May 10 starting at 3 p.m.

The deal may not be combined with other offers or discounts.

Happy hour excludes brewed coffee, bottled, and Starbucks Reserve beverages, as well as Frappuccinos and espresso macchiatos.

Limit one per person.

If you have ever wanted to try the newly-launched Iced Starbucks Blonde Cold Foam Cappuccino, now is the perfect time to do so. If the Blonde Roast isn’t your thing, you can always go for the Iced Cold Foam Cappuccino. Or, maybe you know what you like, and this is just a chance to score your tried-and-true Starbucks beverage for half the price. Whatever it is, let your cup runneth over with a tasty brewed blend and watch your wallet grin with pride, you deal saver, you.

Whether you like your coffee hot or cold, frothed or whipped, this happy hour deal is what caffeinated dreams are made of. Go on and prep your order, because the world, er, Starbucks menu, is your oyster. Starbucks' Happy Hour deals started on March 29, but it is never too late to sign up — because promos like these are sure to bubble up all year long.

TGIT.