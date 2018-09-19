Most people like thick, warm, spicy drinks in the fall, but I guess I'm sort of an anomaly. Don't get me wrong — I love a PSL every once in a while like any decent human being, but when push comes to shove, I'm a total sucker for a nice, refreshing cold brew on a brisk autumn morning. Lucky for me, a new type of cold brew was just introduced to kick off the fall season, so if you haven't already tried it, Starbucks' Cold Foam Dark Cocoa Nitro is the new autumn drink that's guaranteed to satisfy any and all seasonal cravings.

Introduced in a Sept. 18 press release, the Cold Foam Dark Cocoa Nitro sounds kind of like a strange, futuristic dessert, doesn't it? However, according to Starbucks, this highly caffeinated beverage takes inspiration from beer, specifically, the dark chocolate stout. Yep, it's true: Starbucks based its latest beverage off of one of my favorite alcoholic beverages — minus the hops, of course. It has deep, chocolatey notes like you wouldn't believe, and it's topped with bittersweet cocoa cold foam. So, if that doesn't sound like pure deliciousness in a to-go cup, I honestly don't know if we can still be friends, #SorryNotSorry.

If you basically plan your day around coffee runs like I do, you should probably know that Starbucks' Cold Foam Dark Cocoa Nitro is completely packed with caffeine. According to the Starbucks website, a grande size contains a whopping 290 milligrams of caffeine. With that much buzz-worthiness, it goes without saying that this is going to be my new regular order. Seriously, after just one, I could probably run a marathon, complete a full day of work at max capacity, and maybe even do a few loads of laundry. OK, maybe not the last part, but I could definitely get a lot done with that much caffeine in my system. My energy level is skyrocketing by the mere thought of it.

You'll also be excited to know that the Cold Foam Dark Cocoa Nitro isn't Starbucks' only new cold foam drink. The coffee giant also just released the Salted Cream Cold Foam Cold Brew, which seriously sounds like heaven on earth. It's made up of cold brew, which is decadently flavored with notes of caramel, and topped off with salted cream cold foam. Basically, it tastes like caramel-flavored cold brew with fluffy, salty-yet-sweet cold foam on top, and the bottom line is that I need to get some of this in my life like, right now. I'm not entirely sure I can happily live much longer without it.

If you know me at all, you're probably aware that pumpkin spice and maple pecan drinks are basically my lifeline. A sweet cold brew, however, is a straight-up delicious pick-me-up on those strangely warm fall days, and this one in particular is any chocolate-lover's (and a stout-lover's) dream. So, make sure to order one of these babies during your next coffee break, and prepare yourself for the cold brew experience of a lifetime. Happy sipping!