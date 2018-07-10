I'm definitely a salty-and-sweet type of gal. I always reach for the chocolate chip cookies with sea salt sprinkles, and I dip my fries into milkshakes at every chance I get. Heck, I'd be a happy camper pouring salt onto any and all of my desserts, hands down. However, I never thought I'd like a bitter-sweet cup of coffee, but I think Starbucks just proved me wrong. On July 10, the company released the Salted Cream Cold Foam Cold Brew, and it sounds like the drink of my dreams. Now, I can't help but wonder what Starbucks' Salted Cream Cold Foam Cold Brew tastes like. Although I haven't gotten a chance to try it, I'm living vicariously through people who already have. Let me tell you: I am craving a cup of my own.

Before I get into the delicious details from real coffee drinkers who have tried the treat, let's talk about Starbucks' description of it. According to a press release, the Salted Cream Cold Foam Cold Brew is made of actual cold brew that's flavored with a hint of caramel. Then, it's topped off with salted cream Cold Foam. In other words, it should taste like caramel-flavored cold brew with fluffy, salty-and-sweet Cold Foam on top.

Dang. Even though I've already had my fair share of coffee for the day, I could really get into one of these right now.

Starbucks

OK, now that you have the official description of the drink, I can talk about what Starbucks customers thought about it. I'll start with Elite Daily's Life Editor, Alexandra Strickler. Strickler loves salty-and-sweet snacks (like me), so she was a big fan of the sip. Describing the coffee, she said, "The 'salt' taste is definitely strong; you can taste it as soon as you put your lips to the lid. I'm a big fan of salty/sweet combos in anything — food or drink — and that's definitely a good way to describe this particular drink."

Strickler continued, and said the Salted Cream Cold Foam Cold Brew is a "great, refreshing summer drink for when you're in the mood for iced coffee, but you want something with just a little more flavor." Again, I need to try this drink ASAP.

Between the two descriptions, I can conclude that the drink has a strong, salty taste that's mellowed out by the sweetness of the Cold Foam and cold brew. Still, you'll have to take a trip to Starbucks to decide for yourself. Luckily, you have all the time in the world to do so, because the drink is on the permanent menu.

If both descriptions didn't convince you to give this selection a try, maybe Twitter will. Ever since the new brew was released, Starbucks customers have been tweeting about it. Based off their reactions, the drink definitely something to try... especially if you like salt.

One user said it's "the most delicious thing I've tasted in my 21 years of life." Let that sink in.

Other people are digging the saltiness.

Some customers think it tastes like butterbeer.

I think the main consensus is that adding a "little sweet" to the saltiness will make this drink unforgettable.

Maybe you're still not sold on the salt — and that's totally OK. Starbucks released a different drink alongside the Salted Cream Cold Foam Cold Brew, and it sounds simple and sweet. The second new bev' is called the Iced Vanilla Bean Coconutmilk Latte. To make it, baristas mix Coconutmilk and vanilla bean with ice, and then pour shots of Starbucks espresso on top. It was also added to the permanent menu, which means you have a long time to try it.

I don't know about you, but my patience is running thin. I'm going to try both of these drinks ASAP (especially the salty one).