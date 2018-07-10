Starbucks unveiled a brand new brew for you to sip on, so get ready to place your next order. The Salted Cream Cold Foam Cold Brew might be a mouthful to say, but it will delight your taste buds like no other beverage from the coffee chain. The chilled coffee is a well-balanced mix of salty and sweet, so I recommend getting this one while it's still hot (outside). Since Starbucks is infamous for bringing tasty new drinks to the menu for a limited time, you're probably wondering, "How long is Starbucks' Salted Cream Cold Foam Cold Brew available?" I'm here to bring you the good news, because this one is here to stay.

Starbucks launched the Salted Cream Cold Foam Cold Brew on Tuesday, July 10 at stores across the United States and Canada, and, thankfully, it's not going anywhere. The new beverage is a permanent addition to Starbucks' menus, so you can order this one whenever you want. The Salted Cream Cold Foam Cold Brew is the extra drink you need to carry you through the summer heat, so I recommend doing so while the temperatures are still warm. There's nothing like a cold foam brew from Starbucks to chill you down on a hot summer day.

The base of Starbucks' Salted Cream Cold Foam Cold Brew is, well, cold brew. Starbucks Cold Brew is made fresh in small batches each day by your local baristas. The process takes 20 hours of steeping coarse ground coffee it in cold water, according to Starbucks. It never touches any heat. The cold brew process is an art of its own, but that is another topic for another day. The chilled coffee is then blended with a hint of sweet caramel and topped with a savory, Salted Cream Cold Foam.

Starbucks launched the cold foam topping in April when they announced two new drinks including the Cold Foam Cascara Cold Brew and the Iced Starbucks Blonde Cold Foam Cappuccino. The aerated topping isn't that much different than the foam you get on your hot cappuccino. Cold foam is simply nonfat milk that is blended down into a light and fluffy adornment for the top of your beverage, according to Starbucks. Salted Cream Cold Foam is the latest flavor to take over the top of your drink, and it's the savory garnish you've been waiting for. Lucky for you, it's available at participating Starbucks locations anywhere in the United States and north of the border in Canada.

Salted Cream Cold Foam is not the only new topping your Salted Cream Cold Foam Cold Brew is going to get. On Monday, July 9, the company announced that they would be phasing out the use of plastic straws from more than 28,000 of their stores around the world by 2020. The new beverage comes with a strawless lid, so you can sip without creating unnecessary waste. The new eco-friendly venture aims to cut back on waste and help save the environment, according to Starbucks.

This week has proved to be a busy news cycle for Starbucks. The coffee giant also announced another new brew that will take up permanent residence on menus nationwide. The Iced Vanilla Bean Coconutmilk Latte is available as of Tuesday, July 10. Since this one isn't going anywhere either, you've got time to try out both new flavors at your leisure. If you're a regular at Starbucks, why hold out on yourself? Go ahead and give the Salted Cream Cold Foam Cold Brew and the Iced Vanilla Bean Coconutmilk Latte a try sooner rather than later. Your taste buds will thank you.