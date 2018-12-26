Starbucks' Black & White Mocha Collection Is Back To End 2018 On A Sweet Note

Starbucks holiday drinks are the gifts that keep on giving. Just because Christmas is over doesn't mean everyone's favorite coffee chain is finished with its seasonal holiday treats — in fact, it's just the opposite. Starbucks is celebrating the end of 2018 and the new year with the return of the Black and White Mocha Collection, so get your sweet tooth ready, because you'll want to try every drink in the mouthwatering lineup that is Starbucks' Black and White Mocha Collection.

Starbucks' Black & White Mocha Collection features three Starbucks drinks to add to your holiday beverage arsenal. Arriving in stores for a limited time on Wednesday, Dec. 26, you'll have a few chances to try your fave sip through the new year, while supplies last, according to Starbucks. You might recall this collection from last year, but I'll reacquaint you with what this collection has on offer.

The first sip is the Black and White Mocha, which contains espresso, white chocolate, dark mocha, and steamed milk (or whatever milk-alternative your Starbucks offers). Next up is the Black and White Hot Cocoa. This concoction is made with dark and white chocolate mocha sauce swirled into milk and topped with whipped cream for the perfect, hot winter drink. The third and final drink in the Black & White Mocha Collection is the Black and White Frappuccino. This cold drink contains dark and white chocolate mocha sauce, Frappuccino roast coffee, milk, and ice. All three of these drinks have one extra add-on in common — they're each topped with chocolate "sequins" for that extra touch of New Year's glitz and glam.

Courtesy of Starbucks

The Black and White Mocha Collection flavors are the same as the flavors were in the 2017 release of the collection so if you liked these drinks then you'll want to run to your nearest Starbz to grab one now (or all three — I'm not here to judge). According to Starbucks, the collection is available "through the new year." For reference, last year's offering ran until the end of January 2018.

If you want to drink one of these New Year's-perfect drinks on New Year's Eve or New Year's Day you're in luck. Select Starbucks locations across the United States will be open and serving customers regularly on New Year's Eve, according to Starbucks, so you can grab one of these sweet treats before starting off the last day of the year or sip one before shuffling off to a New Year's Eve party. Just check your fave location ahead of time to make sure they're open when you want your sip. Coffee lovers can also rely on Starbucks to provide some much needed caffeine to customers on New Year's Day, but, again, hours will vary by location.

Courtesy of Starbucks

So whether you're someone who will be sipping on drinks from this festive Black and White Mocha Collection for as long as you can, or if you just prefer your regular order of coffee from Starbucks, know that the coffee chain will be open for all your snack, meal, and beverage needs this holiday season. No matter what your favorite drink, here's to a super-caffeinated and chocolatey new year!