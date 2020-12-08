If you've made Starbucks' Peppermint Mocha part of your morning routine, you probably have plans to swing by Starbucks on some of the biggest holidays of the season, like Christmas and New Year's. After all, a festive sip will help to kick off your virtual celebrations on a tasty note. Before you head out, however, you'll want to know about Starbucks' holiday hours for the upcoming season.

There are plenty of holidays coming up — Christmas Eve on Dec. 24, Christmas Day on Dec. 25, New Year's Eve on Dec. 31, and New Year's Day on Jan. 1 — which typically see special operating hours at Starbucks. Some stores may be open on these holidays, but it'll likely vary by location. According to a representative from Starbucks, it's best to check the opening schedule of your local spot before you make plans. "We recommend customers use the Starbucks Store locator and the Starbucks App to determine hours at their local stores," a Starbucks rep tells Elite Daily.

The Starbucks app is available on the App Store and Google Play, so you're just a download away from getting the deets. And if your store is closed, you can also stock up on at-home holiday options.

If your location is open, you can opt for the limited-edition Starbucks' Irish Cream Cold Brew, which is back just in time for the holidays. Are you a front-line worker visiting your local 'Bucks this holiday? You can score a free sip. To give thanks to the heroes of the coronavirus pandemic, Starbucks is offering front-line workers a free tall hot or iced brewed coffee through Thursday, Dec. 31.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it's a good idea to choose to get your Starbucks order delivered or opt for a pick-up option rather than order at the counter. If you decide to pick up a drink in-store, it's important to follow the coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)as of Sept. 11. You'll also want to familiarize yourself with Starbucks' coronavirus safety guidelines, which include wearing a face mask and distancing yourself from others. It's also a good idea to wash your hands after leaving your Starbucks or handling any packaging.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.